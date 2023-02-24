Winter storm: Grapevine shuts down from Castaic to Lebec due to snowfall

The Interstate 5 Freeway is closed through the Grapevine Friday morning due to snowfall.

Northbound lanes of the Grapevine are closed at Parker Road in Castaic. Traffic is already backed up for miles south.

Southbound lanes are closed in Lebec.

There was no estimate on when the roadways would reopen. A California Highway Patrol officer told Tina Patel that drivers should avoid the area until at least Saturday night.

Closures began about 1:30 a.m. Friday. CHP officers had been escorting vehicles prior to all lanes closing.

The Grapevine remains closed at this time. There is no estimated time for how long the closure will be in place. Caltrans District 7 is working hard on clearing the snow and ice from the roadway. pic.twitter.com/Q04CojHVrb — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) February 24, 2023

The Grapevine, the commonly referenced 40-mile stretch of the I-5 Freeway from northern Los Angeles County to Kern County, is often affected by winter storms when wet weather begins to fall and creates dangerous driving conditions.

Many times in the past, California Highway Patrol officers have resorted to escorting vehicles through the pass when winter storms hit the area.

"We normally do escorts before we shut the Grapevine down," said Officer D.C. Williams. "So if things start not looking too good, we'll start bringing traffic in at a certain pace to have a lot of cars coming up and over to keep the road surface warm."

This incoming storm appears to be no exception to that standard, with many drivers already preparing to take the necessary steps for safety, even if it means switching up their normal work habits.

"I'm going to deliver and then I'm going to do everything I can to continue working on that side of the hill," said Jon Barajas, a semi truck driver who said this wouldn't be the first time he got stuck on the road due to weather.

The severity of the looming storm is predicted to be so significant that many major freeways could be shut down, including the Cajon Pass, the 14 Freeway and many other roads that connect Southern California to the north.

Another truck driver preparing for the storm, Ray Briones said that since his job requires him to drive up and down the Golden State, he's working to reroute from the usual path.

"I gotta rethink, I gotta think my travel and go around it all," he said. "But, I'm not the only one thinking that, so that's gonna be congested to."

Thus far, California Department of Transportation officials are advising as many people as possible to stay off the roads and avoid leaving home if they can. For those who do have to venture out, they recommend bearing with the traffic on their preferred routes, as any detours could prove to be more treacherous for drivers.

Caltrans spokesperson Alisa Almanzan offers safety tips for drivers:

Limit non-essential travel, delay trips if possible

Plan for potential closures, scope out alternate routes

Monitor conditions, anticipate flooding

Watch out for workers and maintenance crews on roadways

Check your vehicle's brakes, wipers, tires,

Fill your gas tank

Carry tire chains

Carry food, water, chargers, extra clothing/blankets

To help keep the roads ice-free, CalTrans applied brine and saltwater solution along the I-5 through the Tejon Pass on Wednesday night.

Check road conditions across California with the Caltrans QuickMap here.