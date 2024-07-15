Driver who fatally hit Vacaville police officer charged with murder

Prosecutors allege that a driver who fatally hit a Vacaville police officer last week intentionally ran him down, and filed murder charges that include killing an officer while he was on duty.

Serena C.J. Rodriguez, 24, of Auburn was scheduled to be arraigned Monday, but the hearing was continued to July 22.

Rodriguez was charged with felony murder, with enhancements for murder of a police officer, use of a deadly weapon and use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.

The Solano County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Monday afternoon charges included a special circumstance stating Bowen "was intentionally killed while he was engaged in the performance of his duties ..."

Vacaville police said on social media Monday afternoon Rodriguez was also booked into jail Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury and/or death.

Rodriguez -- who also goes by Kali Rose Kahn, according to court records -- allegedly drove the vehicle that hit Bowen about 10:30 a.m. Thursday as he was conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Leisure Town Road and Orange Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Bowen, a motorcycle officer, was struck from behind. Medical aid was provided at the scene and Bowen was taken to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Rodriguez tried to flee on foot after the collision but was detained by bystanders, according to CHP. The suspect is being held without bail.

Last week, prosecutors said Rodriguez had a bench warrant out for her arrest in Placer County at the time of the crash.

Two funds set up for Bowen's family can be found here and here.