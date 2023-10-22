Driver speeds away from CHP officers injuring 3 in crash

An 18-year-old in Rohnert Park injured three people in a crash Saturday after speeding away from officers, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said officers tried to pull over a Ford Mustang for speeding, but the driver refused to comply and sped away.

The suspect allegedly hit speeds of over 100 mph, and a Sonoma County Sheriff's Office helicopter had to provide assistance as patrol cars backed off.

The crash happened when the driver tried to pass an SUV using the center median. A child and two adults were injured.

They were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Meanwhile, CHP officers said they arrested the driver of the Mustang on various felony charges.