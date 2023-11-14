Watch CBS News
DA serves search warrant at home of Stockton Unified's board president

By Cecilio Padilla, Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – Authorities have executed a search warrant of the home of the Stockton Unified School District president.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that they had executed the warrant that morning at the residence of Angel Ann Flores.

According to the DA's office, the action came as part of their investigation into the school district. No other details about the search warrant have been released.

"It has been brought to our attention that the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation. The Stockton Unified School District will cooperate fully while keeping our focus on student wellness and achievement," Stockton Unified said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in 2023, SUSD had come under investigation by the DA's office after a report found evidence of fraud and financial mismanagement. 

Flores has been a member of the board since 2018

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 2:56 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

