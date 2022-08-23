Crews battle 3-alarm blaze in apartment building near San Francisco's Alamo Square

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Fire crews battled a blaze on the upper floors of an apartment building near Alamo Square in San Francisco Tuesday.

The San Francisco fire department first reported the fire at 1604 McCallister Street on Twitter at 12:10 p.m. Initially it was reported as a 1-alarm and residents were advised to avoid the area, but nine minutes later the department reported that the fire was affecting two floors.

UPDATE: HEAVY FIRE ON 2-3 FLOOR AVOID AREA NO REPORTED INJURIES https://t.co/MOeSJ0C7yn — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 23, 2022

The fire was a 3-alarm by press time. An estimated 100 firefighters were on scene battling the fire.

At 2 p.m., the SFFD tweeted that crews had the fire under control. Firefighters rescued one person with non life-threatening injuries, and two firefighters we also injured, though they stuck around to help.

In all, the fire displaced 13 residents and damaged two buildings. The cause is still under investigation, according to the SFFD.

UPDATE: Thie fire is contained with 1 rescue, 1 injury (will be okay) 2- firefighters injured (will be okay both stayed on scene and went back to help mitigate the fire) 13 displaced - 2 businesses affected and no exposure buildings - Fire is under investigation https://t.co/LSz3vfVMXi — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 23, 2022

