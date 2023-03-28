Celebrated LA band Hooveriii headlines Thee Stork Club in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Acclaimed Los Angeles-based sextet Hooveriii returns to the Bay Area for this Thursday night show at Thee Stork Club in Oakland.

Pronounced "Hoover 3," the LA psych band started as a one-man band project by Bert Hoover, who had fronted hooky garage-punk band CAB 20 until that band split up. His early drum-machine experiments would gradually evolve over a number of recordings, eventually leading Hoover to put together a full band that started releasing heavily reverbed sounds not too far removed from fellow LA garage-psych groups like Osees, Fuzz and Meatbodies.

The band would expand to its current six-piece line-up including powerhouse drummer Owen Barrett (also a member of equally celebrated LA group Love Fiend) by the time it recorded last year's Water For The Frogs -- their first for The Reverberation Appreciation Society -- drawing inspiration from both '70s krautrock and the albums recorded in Berlin by Bowie and Iggy Pop that pulled from some of those same German influences. For the band's latest effort A Round of Applause, Hooveriii and company tightened their song structures for the band's most infectiously melodic collection of tunes yet.

For this show at Thee Stork Club in Oakland Thursday night, the group will be joined by playfully subversive LA-psych outfit Dark Dazey, who are working on the follow-up to the band's 2021 recording Howdy Blue. Opening San Francisco trio F--wolf led by guitarist Tomo Yasuda has been making its distinctive unhinged noise for nearly two decades, but didn't release its debut album until Comets On Fire/Howlin Rain founder Ethan Miller issued Goodbye, A--hole on his Silver Current Records imprint late last year.

Hooveriii with Dark Dazey, F--kwolf

Thursday, March 30, 8 p.m. $15

Thee Stork Club