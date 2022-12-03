Canadian punk band METZ celebrates 10th anniversary of debut album in Oakland

OAKLAND -- One of Canada's most celebrated modern-rock bands makes a Bay Area stop Friday when METZ brings its current tour marking the tenth anniversary of their first album to the New Parish in Oakland with support from acclaimed local outfit Kowloon Walled City.

One of the leading lights of punk in North America in the past decade, Canadian trio METZ was formed in Ottowa in 2008 by guitarist/singer Alex Edkins, bassist Chris Slorach and drummer Hayden Menzies. The band quickly developed its tuneful take on noise-rock indebted to the sounds of the Jesus Lizard, Drive Like Jehu and early Nirvana through its early live performances and a string of singles recorded for Toronto-based imprint We Are Busy Bodies Records.

Those kinetic, pile-driving tunes and the band's reputation for ferocious onstage delivery would earn the group a deal with Sub Pop Records, which released METZ's eponymous debut album. Clocking in at just under a half an hour, the explosive effort earned the band wide praise and was nominated for Canada's Polaris Music Prize in 2013.

Over the course of the trio's subsequent three albums for the label, METZ has largely stuck to its original template of mixing corrosive, desperate riffs with flashes of surprisingly catchy melodies while working with a couple of noise-rock icons along the way. They collaborated with Drive Like Jehu/Hot Snakes/Rocket From the Crypt guitarist John Reis on a two-song single in 2016 and had legendary engineer Steve Albini record their third album Strange Peace that came out the following year.

Sub Pop issued the compilation Automat that collected some of the threesome's hard-to-find singles and unreleased early material in 2019 to appease fans while METZ worked on their fourth album. Atlas Vending was released in 2020 and pushed the band's into more experimental territory -- sometimes recalling Sonic Youth -- while retaining its signature locomotive energy. Amid the pandemic shutdown that kept the band home when they would have been touring, Sub Pop this past summer released Live at the Opera House, an audio and video document that ably captures the relentless intensity of a METZ performance.

METZ finally returns to the Bay Area for the first time since playing the Independent over a year ago with fellow Canadian post-punk group Preoccupations and like-minded Chicago band FACS, headlining this show in Oakland at the New Parish Friday as part of its tour marking the tenth anniversary of their eponymous debut album. Joining the band for a run of West Coast dates is Oakland-based heavy-music iconoclasts Kowloon Walled City.

Named after the densely populated, post-apocalyptic Hong Kong slum notorious for its high crime rate that was completely demolished in the early 1990s, Kowloon Walled City has been crafting its compelling mix of minimalist drones, brooding tension and ferociously crushing guitar riffs since forming in 2007. Led by singer/guitarist Scott Evans (who also produces the band's recordings) and guitarist Jon Howell, the quartet has refined a unique take on noise-rock that nods equally to feral sounds being unleashed on the Touch and Go and Amphetamine Reptile labels 30 years ago and the more subdued, measured music of experimentalists like Slint and Tortoise over the course of four albums and numerous EP and split releases.

While early efforts like their first EP Turk Street in 2008 and their proper full-length debut Gambling on the Richter Scale the following year laid out a basic template for the band's approach, Kowloon Walled City made a quantum leap forward with the sludgy, pulverizing songs on Container Ships in 2012. The band would tour extensively, sharing stages with such boundary pushing noise-rock, punk and metal acts as YOB, Sumac, Oxbow and Sleep.

The quartet took the better part of five years to finally finish the follow-up to it's celebrated third album Grievances for Neurot Recordings, the imprint run by SF experimental metal heroes Neurosis, after bringing on new drummer Dan Sneddon (formerly of SF metal band Early Graves). Fans found the wait for the band's dirge-filled opus Piecework last year was well worth it. Pushing their use of negative space and tension to the breaking point, Kowloon Walled City's cathartic latest effort has been widely hailed as the band's finest yet. Fellow Oakland noise-rock group Facet opens the show.

METZ and Kowloon Walled City with Facet

Friday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m. $25

The New Parish