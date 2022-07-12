Camp Winnarainbow offers performing arts, circus fun that transcends generations of campers

BERKELEY -- Osayande Kokayi has been busy packing up the Berkeley offices of Camp Winnarainbow, in preparation for another summer of fun at Camp Winnarainbow in Mendocino County.

Kokayi has been part of the camp for years, first at the age of seven when he was a camper, and then as a camp counselor. Today, he is the Program Manager focusing on their teen leadership and scholarship programs.

"I wanted to open up our scholarship program to more black and brown families, who may not have known about the camp, or couldn't afford it," Kokayi said.

This was important to Kokayi, being a kid from Oakland, the opportunity to attend the camp came when his father was working there teaching martial arts. He knew then it was a unique opportunity and wanted to continue to be a part of the camp community.

Camp Winnarainbow is focused on the performing arts and offers classes and workshops on everything from dance, acrobatics, theatre, to learning how to walk on stilts, even clowning and improv are available for kids and teens to learn about. Not to mention, the camp is located in the most beautiful setting.

"We have a huge big top where we teach gymnastics, we have a beautiful rainbow stage, a big fire circle and it's just a really beautiful outdoor facility," Kokayi said.

The uniqueness and love for camp transcends generations, Madeline Rogin was once a camper and is now a parent who sends her kids to Camp Winnarainbow in hopes they have the same wonderful experience that she did.

"I think youth are really respected at camp, kids are really respected about what they want to do and who they are," Rogin said.

Camp Winnarainbow was founded in 1975 by hippy icon, activist and poet Wavy Gravy; it's known for being a place where kids can work together, be creative and be themselves.

"I think it's a special place and I hope it's around forever," said Rogin. "I think it's the kind of place we need to have in the world."

Kokayi says It's a place with a strong sense of inclusivity and community.

"I feel like camp is a beacon for young people to affect positive change."

Camp Winnarainbow offers multiple sessions throughout the summer, for more information you can check out their website at campwinnarainbow.org



