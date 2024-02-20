Caltrain hits, kills person on tracks in Palo Alto

Raw video: Scene of fatal Caltrain collision with person on tracks in Palo Alto

A Caltrain hit and killed a person on the tracks in Palo Alto late Tuesday morning, the agency said.

The collision happened on the southbound tracks between the California Avenue and San Antonio stations. Caltrain said the person was on the track for unknown reasons when the person was struck by a southbound #114 train a few minutes before noon.

There were no injuries reported among the estimated 52 passengers onboard.

Both southbound and northbound trains stopped in the area of the incident as police processed the scene. By 12:22, trains were cleared to move through at a reduced speed of 10 mph. Passengers at the Palo Alto and California Avenue stations were boarding all trains on the southbound platforms until further notice, Caltrain said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau, which patrols the Caltrain corridor, was investigating the incident. The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will identify the individual who was killed after notifying the person's family members.