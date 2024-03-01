Caltrain hits, kills person on tracks in Atherton

A Caltrain fatally struck a person in Atherton on Friday morning, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

The collision was reported at 10:12 a.m. near Fair Oaks Lane in Atherton. It involved someone on the tracks for unknown reasons who was hit by northbound train No. 503 heading from San Jose to San Francisco, Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.

There were 103 passengers aboard the train with no injuries reported, Lieberman said.

Trains are stopped in the area while emergency crews respond to the collision.