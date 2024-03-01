Watch CBS News
Caltrain hits, kills person on tracks in Atherton

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A Caltrain fatally struck a person in Atherton on Friday morning, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

The collision was reported at 10:12 a.m. near Fair Oaks Lane in Atherton. It involved someone on the tracks for unknown reasons who was hit by northbound train No. 503 heading from San Jose to San Francisco, Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.

There were 103 passengers aboard the train with no injuries reported, Lieberman said.

Trains are stopped in the area while emergency crews respond to the collision.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 11:45 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

