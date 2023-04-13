Visitors allowed back into California State Capitol after "credible threat" passes

SACRAMENTO - The State Capitol building was on heightened alert and evacuated Thursday morning due to a credible threat, according to the Senate Rules Committee.

The public has been permitted to re-enter the building.

On Thursday morning, the CHP notified the Senate of the potential danger, which prompted the evacuation of the Capitol building. As a precaution, security partners were on high alert in the surrounding area.

"The CHP and security partners are present at the capitol in higher numbers in the Capitol area and are aware of the situation," the Secretary of the Senate said in a statement.

Shortly after 10 a.m., State Assemblymember Issac G. Bryan tweeted, "We are all safe in the Capitol. There is no active shooter, but there was a credible."

We are all safe in the Capitol.



There is no active shooter, but there was a credible threat. — Isaac G. Bryan (@ib2_real) April 13, 2023

The exact nature of the threat has not been disclosed at this time.

Unconfirmed reports from the State Senate Assembly and Senate indicate that the threat could be linked to the shooting outside Kaiser Roseville on Wednesday night.