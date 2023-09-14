Acclaimed Brazilian songwriter Rogê headlines the Chapel

SAN FRANCISCO -- Already established in his homeland of Brazil as a star, samba-funk songwriter Rogê brings his current tour to San Francisco Sunday when he headlines the Chapel in San Francisco's Mission District.

A talented guitarist and singer inspired by the music of Brazilian masters Baden Powell, Jorge Ben and Dorival Caymmi, Rogê (born Roger José Cury) established himself as a rising songwriter in Rio's nightlife district Lapa, becoming a fixture at the area's preeminent samba club Carioca da Gema during the late '90s. He recorded his debut album in 1998 and built a national following with his gruff, soulful vocals.

While he continued to build on his popularity in Brazil over the years that followed, releasing a live DVD entitled Baile do Brenguelê, five more solo albums and teaming with venerable sambista Arlindo Cruz on the album Na Veia that earned the pair a Latin Grammy nomination, Rogê struggled to score an international breakthrough. Even cowriting the theme song for the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil failed to spread word of his remarkable talents beyond his native country's borders.

A desire to make that breakthrough coupled with the growing levels of violence and corruption in Brazil led Rogê to relocate to West Hollywood with his wife and two sons. There he continued to pursue his dreams, working with established songwriting great Seu Jorge -- best known in the U.S. for appearing in Wes Anderson's 2004 movie The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and the solo samba covers of David Bowie's classing songs that provided the film's soundtrack. Their gorgeous collaborative album Night Dreamer came out in 2020 to wide acclaim, but they only managed to play a handful of tour dates to promote the album (including a stunning concert at the UC Theatre in Berkeley) before the pandemic shut it down.

Rogê used the downtime to write songs for his next album. In the summer of 2021, a fortuitous meeting connected him with guitarist and producer Thomas Brenneck, a member of the Dap Kings, El Michels Affair, the Menahan Street Band and Budos Band who also worked with such luminaries as Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and the late Amy Winehouse.

Brenneck invited the songwriter to record his next album to launch his new Diamond West label, recording in Los Angeles studios with local session players and later adding strings recorded in Rio with arrangements by Brazilian legend Arthur Verocai. Curyman was issued to wide acclaim earlier this year.

Rogê opened for Brazilian psych greats Os Mutantes at the Chapel last May, dazzling the audience with his solo acoustic set. He returns to headline the venue this Sunday night.

Rogê

Sunday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m. $18-$22

The Chapel