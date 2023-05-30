Bob Lee fatal stabbing defendant set for preliminary hearing

SAN FRANCISCO - All eyes are on the preliminary hearing Tuesday in the case against Nima Momeni, accused of fatally stabbing tech executive Bob Lee.

Legal experts say the prosecution has the upper hand after Momeni encouraged his lawyer to fast track his case - adding pressure to his defense team to form their arguments.

Paula Canny, Momeni's attorney, says the timing isn't ideal.

"From his perspective, or any criminal defendant's perspective, they're in custody, who wants to be in jail?" she told reporters. "Most want the case to go quickly but good lawyers want to look at everything."

Attorney Ivan Golde tells CBS News Bay Area that Canny is likely to focus on appellate issues, looking to poke holes in procedural hiccups or questionable evidence.

"It's not easy to prepare for something like this, in that short period of time and do a real good adequate defense. But the defendant doesn't want to sit in jail. He's freaking out. And he wants to hopefully be exonerated right away," Golde explains. "And so he's, he's panicking, it would seem and requesting a speedy preliminary hearing."

But the upper hand, he says, goes to the prosecution.

Recent court filings show Lee was at Millennium Tower the night of the stabbing. Images show Lee and Momeni leaving the high rise together, where Momeni's sister lives.

"The prosecution, in many regards, has a very strong case, that that video footage is just so powerful. Whenever you have video footage or surveillance footage, that's a picture's worth 1000 words that tenfold that you know, that's the thing. Everybody's on video," said Golde. "So I would say based on the video on the surveillance, the prosecution has the upper hand."

Prosecutors allege the stabbing could have been sparked by a romantic relationship between Lee and Momeni's sister. The knife used to stab Lee matches the brand of cutlery found in her apartment.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins points to the weapon as further evidence for the murder charge against Momeni.

"This is a person who was in his vehicle with a kitchen knife, that's not something most of us carry around," Jenkins told reporters on April 19. "Something that he intended to do."

Momeni is facing 26 years to life in prison if convicted, but Golde suggests a manslaughter charge could be a strategy deployed by the defense to reduce prison time.

Momeni is being held without bail after a judge ruled him to be a risk to the public.