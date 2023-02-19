Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell fatally shot in Hacienda Heights

Community reacts to fatal shooting of high-ranking Catholic church official Community reacts to fatal shooting of high-ranking Catholic church official 02:50

A high-ranking local Catholic church official was fatally shot on Saturday in Hacienda Heights.

Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles' San Gabriel Pastoral Region on Wed., March 8, 2017. Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

According to a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies identified the victim has been identified as David O'Connell, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. An Ireland-native, O'Connell was 69-years-old. He was named to the position by Pope Francis in 2015.

O'Connell served the Los Angeles area for more than 45 years. He also served as the Episcopal Vicar of the San Gabriel Pastoral Region.

During Mass on Saturday, Archbishop José H. Gomez, said, "Our beloved Auxiliary Bishop David O'Conell has passed away unexpectedly. It's a shock and I have no words to express my sadness."

Deputies say that O'Connell was shot in his home and that his death is "suspicious," as they continue to survey the scene for evidence.

"It's very early in the investigation," said LASD Homicide Bureau Detective Michael Modica. "We got a lot more steps we have to take to make more determination to what's happening."

Investigators were unable to provide any suspect information.

In response to the news of O'Connell's death, Archbishop Gomez and the Diocese of Los Angeles issued a statement, which read:

"I am very sad this afternoon to report that our beloved Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell has passed away unexpectedly. It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness. As a priest and later a bishop here in Los Angeles for forty-five years, Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother. He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected. He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. I know we all will. Please join me in praying for Bishop Dave and for his family in Ireland. May Our Lady of Guadalupe wrap him in the mantle of her love, and may the angels lead him into paradise, and may he rest in peace."

Anyone with additional information on the shooting was asked to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.

I was very sad to learn of the passing of Bishop O’Connell. He was a longtime friend. I was fortunate to work with him during my time on the city council and again as Supervisor.



I join with Archbishop Gomez and the people of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in mourning his loss. https://t.co/vhl6sbbXNu pic.twitter.com/ZuMprnsw6W — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) February 19, 2023