Berkeley voters react to city native Harris as possible president

On Sunday morning, the nation was facing a presidential election involving two elderly white men. But just 24 hours later, the political landscape had completely changed, and voters are still coming to grips with it.

Democrats were a common sight on the streets of Berkeley Monday. But there was also a lot of doubt about the condition of President Joe Biden...especially after how feeble he appeared during the televised debate.

"I think that his mental capacities are starting to diminish...or diminishing," said Democrat voter Colonel Davis. "And so, we need someone who's still got the sharpness."

Sunday's announcement that President Biden was pulling out of the race, and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, came as welcome news to Sharon Tiller.

"I was exhilarated," said Sharon Tiller, "because I was really hoping that President Biden would rise to the occasion and be a statesman and allow a younger generation to take over...or to compete to take over."

"Nonsense," said Marissa Wolden. "I mean, he's been doing fine and if he felt he could still do it, I don't see why he shouldn't have."

Wolden was concerned that Biden dropping out would start a feeding frenzy among Democrat presidential hopefuls. So she was a little relieved that Kamala Harris is--at least for now--being accepted as a potential replacement.

"A little more optimistic than yesterday, yeah," said Wolden. "Harris seems to be getting a lot of support. So, I feel better about that now. Because dividing everyone, splitting the vote, splitting support...it's not going to get us anywhere."

But a "win at all costs" attitude was what drove Chris Jones from the Democratic Party. He's now an independent and suspects that Democrats are jumping on board with Harris without really knowing much about her.

"Will she be really, really far left? Or will she be moderate, or someplace in between? I don't know where she's at," said Jones. "And I don't know that I could find that out. I'll be voting two weeks after I know who's running, you know? That's not the way I would like to vote for president.

Kamala Harris was born and raised in Berkeley, and gained her reputation as a tough prosecutor and District Attorney in San Francisco. She was seen as a rising star, moving from state Attorney General, to US Senator, to the nation's first woman Vice President. But despite the resume, Berkeley voter Tony Givens thought there may be huge obstacle for Harris to overcome as a candidate leading a presidential ticket.

"I'm wondering, would people be alright with a female running the country?" he asked.

It's not something most people talk about openly, but it may be something they take into the voting booth with them.

"Some may accept her, and I'm thinking that many may not," said Givens. "Because everybody--not everybody, but people probably in general--think that we, as men, should be giving the orders and running the country, and, sorry to say, not a woman. But then again, she may get in there, man, surprise people and do a good job. Who knows?"

Who knows, indeed? This election has become a referendum on fear...fear about aging, fear about gender, fear about democracy itself. And it's making everyone just a little uneasy.

"Maybe a little uneasy. I was a little uneasy, but not totally," said Colonel Davis. "Not totally. And the world's just going to keep spinning."