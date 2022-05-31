Multi-vehicle crash on Bay Bridge results in injuries, blocks eastbound lanes
SAN FRANCISCO -- An injury crash involving multiple vehicles on the Bay Bridge has blocked a number of eastbound lanes Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just west of Treasure Island and was blocking the number 1, 2, 4 and 5 lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.
There was no estimated time of re-opening and drivers were urged to seek alternate routes.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
