Multi-vehicle crash on Bay Bridge results in injuries, blocks eastbound lanes

SAN FRANCISCO -- An injury crash involving multiple vehicles on the Bay Bridge has blocked a number of eastbound lanes Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just west of Treasure Island and was blocking the number 1, 2, 4 and 5 lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There was no estimated time of re-opening and drivers were urged to seek alternate routes.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

