Bay Area to see widespread rain for beginning of weekend

Widespread light rain is expected in the Bay Area on Saturday morning, with more meaningful rain later in the day.

The rain will begin in the North Bay in the early morning, reaching the rest of the Bay Area in the mid-to-late morning.

Heavier rain will then come through later in the evening, and work its way down to the Golden Gate Bridge. It will also get windy when the main band of rain comes through between 6 and 9 p.m.

However, it will clear out by midnight.

Rainfall totals will be closer to an inch for the North Bay. About half an inch is expected for the rest of the Bay Area. The rain may cause some ponding on the roads and possibly create some flooding concerns.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 50s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s on the coast, in the high 40s and low 50s around the bay, and in the high 40s inland. The cold front is expected to end next week, with warming temperatures by mid-week.

Saturday will be a difficult day to travel in the mountains, with another foot of snow expected. Sunday will be a much easier travel day.