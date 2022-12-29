Watch CBS News
BART service restored between Daly City, 24th Street/Mission stations after track fire

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- Crews have extinguished a small fire on BART tracks Wednesday evening and service has resumed between the Daly City and 24th Street/Mission stations, BART officials said.

As of 7 p.m., track inspections were completed and service restored, according BART spokesman Jim Allison. There were reports of significant residual delays.

The issue stopped service between the stations shortly after 6 p.m. and a bus bridge was set up on San Francisco Muni.

The small fire was initially thought to be due to a coverboard sparking, but officials are now saying it that may not have been cause.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 7:30 PM

