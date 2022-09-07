BART service between Pleasant Hill and Concord stopped due to heat kink on rail

CONCORD (BCN/CBS SF) -- BART service between Pleasant Hill and Concord on the Yellow Line has stopped due to a kink in the rail, the agency announced on Tuesday evening.

County Connections bus numbers 11, 14 and 15 are running commuters between the Pleasant Hill and Concord Stations.

The rail kink was on the same stretch where a section of track buckled in the heat back in June causing a minor derailment.

Bart officials told KPIX5 they are confident the problem will be corrected in time for the morning commute.