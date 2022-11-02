Authorities express security concerns ahead of Election Day after Paul Pelosi attack

WASHINGTON -- Security concerns are being raised at federal and local levels as Election Day approaches with authorities weighing plans to keep politicians and voters safe.

With threats against members of Congress on the increase, Capitol police say they're monitoring thousands of cases nationwide, and in some cases, coordinating with state and local agencies as needed.

A police officer stands outside the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Paul Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez / AP

The heightened security comes in the wake of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul at their San Francisco home early Friday morning.

CBS News confirmed that while the cameras recorded the break-in, Capitol police only learned of it after an officer in the department's command center saw a police cruiser in the Pelosi driveway and alerted his superiors. In addition, no security alarm in the house went off when suspect David Wayne DePape allegedly broke a glass door to enter the home, CBS News confirmed.

The news about the cameras was first reported by The Washington Post. While the House Speaker has round-the-clock security, at the time of the break-in there was no security personnel at the home because the speaker was in Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, U.S. Capitol Police Department released a statement saying the Capitol Police Command Center "has access to roughly 1,800 cameras" and that there are exterior cameras at the Pelosi home "used to actively monitor the Speaker's San Francisco residence around the clock when she is there."

The statement said the department "has begun an internal security review and will be gathering input and questions from our Congressional stakeholders."

"Our brave men and women are working around the clock to meet this urgent mission during this divisive time. In the meantime, a significant change that will have an immediate impact will be for people across our country to lower the temperature on political rhetoric before it's too late," the statement concluded.

Capitol police chief Tom Manger also called for more security resources to protect lawmakers given the current political climate in the U.S.

"A lot of the demonizing rhetoric, false claims of election fraud paired with calls for action against other parties and individuals are what can combine to cause real problems," said Shannon Hiller, the head of the Bridging Divides Initiative at Princeton University.

She said despite concerning rhetoric, people should feel safe going to vote.

"It's a period of heightened tension. But there's so many groups -- whether it's poll workers, administrators, community groups -- who have been able to prepare a long time for this day," said Hiller.

A federal intelligence bulletin warned that domestic violent extremists across the ideological spectrum pose a heightened threat to the midterms and beyond Election Day, though there are no specific threats currently.

The attack on Paul Pelosi has some local officials increasing their own security. San Francisco Mayor London Breed says she has already made some changes.

"I've had a number of death threats. I have had someone show up with protesters with a pitchfork in front of my home, and others who have been very aggressive," Breed told KPIX. "So, yeah, I'm definitely concerned."

DePape is being held without bail. He is also barred from contacting the Pelosis or coming within 150 yards of their home.

He is due back in court Friday, when the judge is expected to set a date for his preliminary hearing.