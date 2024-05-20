Another possible mountain lion sighting reported near Lodi; search underway

LODI – For the second time in just a few days, authorities say they're investigating a reported mountain lion sighting in the Lodi area.

On Monday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced that a possible mountain lion was sighted in an orchard off Peltier Road. No other details about the animal have been released, but deputies are urging residents to remain vigilant.

The sheriff's office fielded a report about a possible mountain lion sighting on Saturday in the same general area, on E. Harvest Road in Acampo.

Deputies searched the area that day but came up empty. Now, on Monday, deputies are back out searching again.

Residents in the area are being urged to keep their pets indoors.

Attempts to trap the mountain lion will be made if the animal is spotted, the sheriff's office says. Anyone who sees the animal is urged to call (209) 468-4400.

While a relatively common sight in the Northern California foothills high country, mountain lions do sometimes make their way down to the valley. In 2019, a home surveillance camera captured a mountain lion on the prowl in the Natomas neighborhood of Sacramento.

Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare, wildlife officials say, but they do occur – sometimes with deadly consequences, like earlier in 2024 when two brothers were attacked in El Dorado County. One of those brothers was killed in the mountain lion attack.