All-star LA heavy rock trio All Souls visits Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Los Angeles-based heavy rock outfit All Souls comes to the Bay Area to play Santa Cruz Saturday night along with an afternoon show at the Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco this Sunday.

Founded in 2015, All Souls is made up of three veteran players who have had long established careers in music. Onetime Bay Area residents Tony Aguilar (guitar/vocals) and Meg Castellanos (bass/vocals) started their band Totimoshi in the late '90s and spent well over a decade of bashing out sludgy, Melvins-inspired heaviness over the course of six acclaimed albums on labels including Crucial Blast and Volcom. The band worked with Helmet founder Page Hamilton (who produced two of their albums) and featured such heavy rock and metal luminaries as Melvins drummer Dale Crover, Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds and Neurosis principle Scott Kelly.

The couple eventually relocated the band to Los Angeles, where they would connect with the other members of All Souls. Drummer Tony Tornay is best known for his work with pioneering desert rock band Fatso Jetson, but has also worked on an array of loosely associated projects including former Kyuss/Queens of the Stone Age leader Josh Homme's Desert Sessions recordings and prolific musician Brant Bjork (Kyuss, Fu Manchu and numerous other bands). Now departed second guitarist Erik Trammell first came to notoriety as a member of Portland, OR-based noise-punk band Black Elk during the mid-2000s.

The band began writing songs together and refined a sound that touched on the members' shared sludge/noise roots while introducing expansive desert-rock sonic vistas and melodic elements that recalled the more tuneful late '80s recordings of The Pixies as well as contemporaries Queens of the Stone Age. The hard-working group built a reputation as a powerhouse live act, putting in substantial time on the road with like-minded heavy acts like Red Fang, The Sword, Torche and Kvelertak.

Recording with longtime engineer Toshi Kasai, the band issued its eponymous debut in 2018 on Sunyata Records (the label owned by Screaming Trees and Mad Season member Barrett Martin) to wide acclaim. The band's reputation has only grown since the release of the album thanks to stints opening for the Jesus Lizard on several West Coast dates late that year and touring arenas supporting Tool, whose drummer Danny Carey played tablas on the song "Sadist/Servant."

While the pandemic would force the band off the road, they put the downtime to good use. The quartet continued to write and refine new tunes, eventually putting out their appropriately entitled second album Songs For the End of the World in the fall of 2020, once again tracking the sessions with Kasai behind the boards. The group went through a major change after the release when Tramell announced he would be stepping away from the band, with Behold! The Monolith guitarist Matt Price filling the void for a time.

With the lockdown continuing to curtail touring activity, the band teamed up with Fatso Jetson in June last year for "Virtual Volume," which featured both groups performing live at Total Annihilation Studios that fans could pay to stream at home. The bands' sets were also recorded and released this past summer as a split live album on Bay Area heavy rock imprint Ripple Music. The recording featured one new tune that would also be included on the band's latest studio effort, Ghosts Among Us.

Produced at Total Annihilation by renowned musician Alain Johannes (Eleven, Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures) who also played and sang on the record to fill in for the now departed Price (the band is moving forward as a trio). Representing another level of sonic refinement, tunes like "Roam" and "Poison the Well" evoke a dark melancholy mood balanced by the album's more aggressive rockers "I Dream" and "The Grind."

For the band's headlining Saturday night show at Urbani Cellars, All Souls will be joined by Santa Cruz psychedelic metal crew Heavy Blazer and South Bay heavy rock outfit Kook, an established group that features veteran guitarist Karl Larson, who was an early member of Sleep guitarist Matt Pike's band High On Fire before they decided to strip down to a trio.

On Sunday afternoon at the Bottom of the Hill in SF, All Souls will support headlining power trio Disastroid. Formed over a decade ago by singer/guitarist Enver Koneya and bassist Travis Williams, the band puts a unique twist on the typical stoner-rock formula by adding elements of early '90s Amphetamine Reptile Records style noise rock and later instrumental post/math-rock to the mix.

The band issued a series of self-released albums and EPs starting in 2009, gradually building its local following as they refined their sound. More recently, Disastroid shared Bay Area stages with established touring acts like Fu Manchu, Mondo Generator, Helmet, Church Of Misery, Big Business, Fatso Jetson and Yawning Man as well as SF's own experimental punk mavericks Oxbow.

In addition to appearing at the 2018 edition of the Psycho Las Vegas music festival, the band got signed to stoner/psych imprint Heavy Psych Sounds, which issued Disastroid's latest effort Mortal Fools in 2020. Opening act Low Plateau is an Oakland project featuring Drunk Horse and Once & Future Band guitarist Eli Eckert collaborating with Winfred E. Eye bassist Aaron Calvert, Sweet Chariot and ex-Parchman Farm drummer Chris LaBreche and Miller's old Comets on Fire bandmate Utrillo Kushner (who also leads his own group, Colossal Yes) on keyboards.

All Souls with Heavy Blazer and Kook

Saturday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m. $10-$12

Urbani Cellars

Disastroid with All Souls and Low Plateau

Sunday, Nov. 13, 3 p.m. $12-$15

The Bottom of the Hill