Albany police investigate fatal shooting early Thursday

ALBANY -- Police in Albany are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday morning on Quail Street, according to authorities.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to the area of Quail Street and Second Street for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police did not provide any additional information regarding suspects or a possible motive. The name of the victim will be released after proper notifications have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8029. 100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.