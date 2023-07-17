Rabbit Fire burns near Beaumont; containment lines increase

Rabbit Fire burning near Beaumont burns 7,600-acres with 10 percent containment Rabbit Fire burning near Beaumont burns 7,600-acres with 10 percent containment 02:07

Firefighters continued battling a large brush fire dubbed the Rabbit Fire burning near Beaumont in Riverside County Monday.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, the fire had burned 7,950 acres and was 35-percent contained, according to the Riverside County Fire Department and the California Dept. of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

The Rabbit Fire erupted Friday and burned at a rapid rate of speed in the Lakeview community.

The brush fire was burning in the area of Jack Rabbit Trail and Gilman Springs Road. According to firefighters, it remained active overnight Sunday, burning in tall grass and brush.

Northbound Highway 79 between Gilman Springs and Beaumont Ave. was reopened as of 4 a.m. Monday. Gilman Springs between Alessandro and Lamb Canyon reopened as of 4 a.m.

Southbound Highway 79 between California Ave. and Gilman Springs, County Landfill Road, Jack Rabbit Trail and Bridge Street between Gilman Springs and Ramona Expressway remained closed Monday morning.

Fire crews were expected to continue building containment lines around the fire. However, high temperatures, steep terrain, and difficult access to the area were expected to continue to hamper fire suppression efforts, firefighters said.

About 152 structures are threatened, fire officials said in a news release. No structures have been damaged or lost.

Evacuation orders remained in place for areas east of Jack Rabbit Trail, west of California Avenue. Evacuation orders have been downgraded to evacuation warnings for the following areas: south of East 1st Street; east of Highway 79/Lamb Canyon; north of Seneca Springs; and west of Manzanita Park Road.

An evacuation center has been set up at Beaumont High School at 39139 Cherry Valley Boulevard in Beaumont. Animal Services were expected to be on site there to receive small animals.

Large animals can go to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter at 581 South Grand Avenue in San Jacinto. Anyone needing assistance with animal evacuations can call Riverside County Department of Animal Services at (951) 358-7387.