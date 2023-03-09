3 LAPD officers hospitalized after shooting in Lincoln Heights; suspect taken into custody

Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot and wounded in Lincoln Heights Wednesday evening.

KCAL News

All of the officers were taken to LAC+USC Medical Center for treatment, two via LAPD cruiser and the third by ambulance.

Two of the officers suffered gunshot wounds to extremities, while the third was shot in the stomach, law enforcement sources at the scene told KCAL News.

"Reports from hospital have all three in stable condition," LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted.

Police confirmed that two of the wounded were patrol officers, while the third was a K9 unit officer with LAPD's Metropolitan Division.

The suspect, a parolee at large wanted for an unknown felony, remains barricaded inside of a garage at a residence located in the area of Mission Avenue and N. Broadway, near LAC+USC Medical Center.

Officers with the Hollenbeck Division first responded to the the 300 block of Broadway at around 4:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, the suspect ran away from officers, prompting them to set up a perimeter and call for assistance from a K9 unit.

At around 6:30 p.m., while searching the area, they encountered the suspect and used gas to try and coax him out of where he was barricaded, at which point he exited and began to shoot at officers.

A massive amount of LAPD officers could be seen in the area, surrounding a residence with guns pointed towards the alleyway behind the home.

A SWAT team was called to the scene to assist with the situation, arriving in three BearCats at around 7:30 p.m. They could be seen utilizing robots to surveil the area and search for the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident at around 8:50 p.m.

LAPD issued a citywide tactical alert for the entire department at the time of the shooting, which has since been downgraded.

Residents in the surrounding area have been advised to stay inside and lock their doors while the situation continues. Some neighbors were evacuated from their homes by officers.

Traffic in the surrounding area was blocked off to all traffic as the situation continued.

"Everyday the men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department put themselves in harm's way, tonight is a reminder that the danger is very real," said Mayor Karen Bass speaking at a press conference. "I'm relieved and grateful that these three brave officers are in stable condition, and are able to have a conversation with two of them when I checked in on them just now. I deeply appreciate their service and let them know that their city stands with them, and I very much look forward to their recovery."