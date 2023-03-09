3 LAPD officers hospitalized after shooting in Lincoln Heights; suspect dead

Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot and wounded in Lincoln Heights Wednesday evening.

KCAL News

Officers with the LAPD's Hollenbeck Division first responded to the the 3800 block of Broadway at around 3:50 p.m. in regards to a parolee at large.

"During the subsequent investigation, officers came across the individual who refused to comply to the commands and a request for K9 officers was requested from the Metropolitan division," said LAPD Assistant Chief Al Labrada during a press conference.

At around 6:30 p.m., while searching the area, they encountered the suspect who was barricaded inside of a shed and used gas to try and coax him out, at which point he exited and began to shoot at officers, striking three.

Officers reportedly returned fire, though it was unclear if the suspect was struck.

The officers, all male, were taken to LAC+USC Medical Center for treatment, two via LAPD cruiser and the third by ambulance. Two of the officers suffered gunshot wounds to extremities, while the third was shot in the stomach, law enforcement sources at the scene told KCAL News.

"Reports from hospital have all three in stable condition," LAPD Chief Michel Moore tweeted.

Police confirmed that two of the wounded were patrol officers, while the third was a K9 unit officer with LAPD's Metropolitan Division. No dogs were injured.

The suspect, a parolee at large wanted for an unknown felony, was reported dead at the scene just before 9:30 p.m. following a lengthy standoff. Officers again deployed gas into the area where he was barricaded, just before SWAT members entered and declared that he was unresponsive.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics attempted to provide treatment, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

"Everyday the men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department put themselves in harm's way, tonight is a reminder that the danger is very real," said Mayor Karen Bass speaking at the press conference. "I'm relieved and grateful that these three brave officers are in stable condition, and are able to have a conversation with two of them when I checked in on them just now. I deeply appreciate their service and let them know that their city stands with them, and I very much look forward to their recovery.

While the investigation was ongoing, a massive amount of LAPD officers could be seen in the area with many surrounding a residence with guns pointed towards the alleyway behind the home. A citywide tactical alert for the entire department was issued at the time of the shooting, which has since been downgraded.

A SWAT team was called to the scene to assist with the situation, arriving in three BearCats at around 7:30 p.m. They could be seen utilizing robots to surveil the area and search for the suspect.

Some neighbors were evacuated from their homes by officers, while other residents in the surrounding area were been advised to stay inside and lock their doors while the situation continued.