3 injured in Rohnert Park crash after teen driver speeds away from CHP

ROHNERT PARK -- Three people were injured in a crash in Rohnert Park Saturday after an 18-year-old driving a Mustang with a fake license plate reading "WILL RUN" fled from CHP officers, authorities said.

A damaged Ford Mustang after a CHP pursuit and crash in Rohnert Park. Santa Rosa CHP

CHP said officers tried to pull over a Ford Mustang for speeding, but the driver refused to comply and sped away.

The suspect allegedly hit speeds of over 100 mph, and a Sonoma County Sheriff's Office helicopter had to provide assistance as patrol cars backed off the pursuit.

The crash happened when the driver tried to pass an SUV using the center median. Both vehicles suffered major damage in the collision and the passengers of the SUV, a child and two adults -- were injured.

They were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Meanwhile, CHP officers said they arrested the driver of the Mustang on various felony charges. The suspect taken into custody and the injured parties were not identified.