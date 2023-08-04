2 people found dead inside San Jose home during welfare check

Two people have been found dead inside a home in a San Jose neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a welfare check at a home on the 1600 block of Parkmoor Avenue, which runs parallel to Interstate Highway 280 in the Buena Vista neighborhood of West San Jose.

There officers found two deceased individuals. The circumstances of the incident were not immediately known.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.