16 migrants taken from Texas and dropped off outside Diocese of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Activists say more migrants were dropped off in Sacramento in another apparent salvo from red states trying to highlight the crisis at the US-Mexico border.

PICO California and Sacramento ACT, two faith-based community organizing networks, said in a press release that 16 Venezuelan and Colombian migrants were dropped outside the Diocese of Sacramento on Friday.

The migrants apparently originated from El Paso, Texas, where someone representing a private contractor had approached them outside of a migrant center offering to help get them to somewhere that could provide jobs and support.

Instead, activists say the group was taken to Sacramento with only a backpack's worth of belongings and no idea where they were.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, in a statement on Saturday, called for an investigation into who was behind the act.

Mayor Steinberg's statement on migrants being flown into Sacramento from El Paso, Texas:

"Whoever is behind this must answer the following: Is there anything more cruel than using scared human beings to score cheap political points?" Steinberg said.

Faith leaders from PICO California and Sacramento ACT chastised the political act.

"This political polarizing act is heartbreaking and yet I rejoice that I am part of a movement that brings the love of God and goodwill upon the injustices and political wickedness that impacts our vulnerable brothers and sisters," said Rev. Efrem Smith from Midtown Church, also the Sacramento ACT president, in a statement.

Other leaders urged Sacramentans to offer their support for the migrants, who will now have to deal with a disruption of their legal process.

"These are human beings, no different than you or me, who simply want to take care of their families and live a peaceful life, and they deserve to be treated better," said Rabbi Mona Alfi from the Congregation B'nai Israel in a statement.

Migrants were also unexpectedly dropped in Sacramento back in September.

Busloads of migrants from states along the border have shown up all around the country, including right in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' Washington D.C. residence on Christmas Eve.