1 killed, 2 injured in triple shooting at Stockton business

STOCKTON – A shooting at a Stockton business Saturday night left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said.

Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two additional victims, a man and woman, were taken to a hospital. All three victims had been shot.

Police said the 39-year-old woman and the 47-year-old man are expected to survive.

No motive or suspect information was found for the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.