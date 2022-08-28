1 dead in fatal Oakland shooting blocks from deadly Friday incident

OAKLAND -- Just over 12 hours after a particularly violent night in Oakland, police were investigating a fatal shooting that left one male victim dead Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Oakland Police Department received a call regarding a person shot on the 600 block of Sycamore Street near I-980 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m. Arriving officers located a adult male Oakland resident who was suffering from apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Oakland homicide detectives have started an investigation into the shooting. Police did not identify the victim and have not provided any information about suspects or a possible motive.

The shooting happened the morning after a deadly incident Friday night only blocks away on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. That incident left three people dead in a shooting and a crash.

Police said that shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way shortly after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people with fatal gunshot wounds -- one of them inside a car.

Investigators say it appears that car was trying to escape the gunfire and it hit and killed a bicyclist who just happened to be riding by.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Oakland homicide detectives at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.