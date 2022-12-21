Live Updates: Biden and Zelenskyy hold press conference at White House on war in Ukraine

Live Updates: Biden and Zelenskyy hold press conference at White House on war in Ukraineget the free app
Washington — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House on Wednesday to meet with President Biden and thank him for tens of billions of dollars in aid the U.S. has provided to his country to repel Russia's ongoing assault, kicking off his first known trip outside Ukraine in the 300 days since the invasion began.
Mr. Biden rolled out a red carpet at the White House for the arrival of the Ukrainian leader, who was wearing an olive-green sweatshirt, cargo pants and boots. The two met in the Oval Office, where Mr. Biden said the U.S. "stands with the great people of Ukraine" and called Zelenskyy a "great leader."
Mr. Biden and Zelenskyy were scheduled to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. ET before Zelenskyy heads to Capitol Hill, where he will address a joint meeting of Congress at 7:30 p.m.
Planning for the trip was cloaked in secrecy given the extraordinary security concerns that come with a wartime leader traveling outside his country. Zelenskyy told reporters it was a "great honor" to be welcomed to the White House, and expressed his appreciation "from my heart, from the hearts of Ukrainians, all Ukrainians" for Mr. Biden's "support and leadership."
In a moment that seemed to catch Mr. Biden off guard, Zelenskyy presented him with a combat medal that a Ukrainian captain fighting on the front lines had given him. "He's very brave and he said give it to a very brave president," Zelenskyy said, noting that the captain commands a unit using a weapons system provided by the U.S.
Shortly before Zelenskyy arrived, the State Department unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.85 billion, bringing the total military aid sent to Ukraine to $22 billion. In a first, the U.S. is sending a sophisticated Patriot missile battery that can repel Russian missiles and aircraft. The new package also includes hundred of thousands of mortars and artillery shells, dozens of vehicles and specialized kits that greatly enhance the effectiveness and accuracy of bombs dropped from fighter jets.
"We're going to continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, particularly air defense," Mr. Biden said. "And that's why we're going to be providing Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery and training your forces to be able to accurately use it."
Zelenskyy's visit comes as Russia has ramped up strikes against critical Ukrainian infrastructure as winter sets in, with Russian forces last week launching one of the largest assaults on the capital of Kyiv since the war began.
The Ukrainian president's speech to Congress also comes as U.S. lawmakers work to pass a sweeping $1.7 trillion government spending package that includes nearly $45 billion in military, humanitarian and economic assistance for Ukraine. The measure would be one of the final pieces of legislation passed by the current Congress, and lawmakers were moving with urgency to clear the omnibus bill before a Friday deadline to avert a partial government shutdown.
The roughly $45 billion included for Ukraine is higher than the $37.7 billion requested by the White House in November and, if approved by Congress, would be the latest tranche of emergency assistance provided to Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia.
Lawmakers have allocated more than $65 billion in total aid, which includes financial and humanitarian assistance, to Ukraine since the invasion, though some House Republicans have expressed opposition to continuing direct funding to the country. This new package would bring U.S. assistance to over $100 billion.
Zelenskyy thanks Biden for U.S. support in Oval Office meeting
The two world leaders began their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office with Mr. Biden saying he's honored to be at Zelenskyy's side.
Mr. Biden said it's hard to believe it's been 300 days since Russia launched its assault on the Ukrainian people. Mr. Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to use "winter as a weapon."
"The Ukrainian people continue to inspire the world. I mean that sincerely. Not just inspire us but inspire the world with their courage and how they have [shown] the resilience and resolve for their future," the president said.
The American people, Democrats and Republicans alike, stand proudly with Ukrainians, Mr. Biden said.
"We're going to continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, particularly air defense," Mr. Biden said, adding that's why the U.S. is giving Ukraine the Patriot missile defense system.
Mr. Biden called Zelenskyy the man of the year in the U.S., referencing the designation bestowed upon Zelenskyy by Time magazine.
For his part, Zelenskyy said he wanted to make the trip sooner but the situation was too difficult. He expressed his appreciation for the United States' support under Mr. Biden's leadership. He also expressed his gratitude to Congress for approving funding.
"Thanks from ordinary people to your ordinary people, Americans. I really appreciate it," Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy then presented Mr. Biden with a Ukrainian captain's combat award, saying the soldier wanted Mr. Biden to have it.
"Undeserved, but much appreciated," Mr. Biden said of the soldier's award he was being given.
Mr. Biden said he and his late veteran son, Beau Biden, had a tradition of giving each other challenge coins. He said he would give one for Zelenskyy to pass along to the soldier.
Bidens welcome Zelenskyy to the White House
Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed the Ukrainian president to the White House on the South Lawn shortly after 2 p.m. ahead of the leaders' 2:30 p.m. meeting.
Both the American and the Ukrainian flag adorned the White House as Zelenskyy emerged from an SUV, wearing an olive-green sweatshirt.
Zelenskyy shook hands with the Bidens and posed for a photograph before Mr. Biden, one arm around Zelenskyy's shoulder, ushered him inside.
Zelenskyy lands in the U.S.
A White House official confirmed Zelenskyy has landed in the U.S. Events scheduled for the afternoon are set to be on time, the official said.
Zelenskyy shared photos on Instagram of his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he was met by Rufus Gifford, chief of protocol for the U.S., and Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.
"I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the President and the Congress for their much-needed support. And also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer," Zelenskyy wrote in a caption accompanying the photos. "I will hold a series of negotiations to strengthen the resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine. In particular, we will discuss bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the United States of America with US President Joseph Biden."
He continued: "Next year, we must return the Ukrainian flag and freedom to our entire land, to all our people."
Senate confirms new U.S. ambassador to Russia ahead of Zelenskyy address
As Zelenskyy arrived in the U.S., the Senate overwhelmingly confirmed Lynne Tracy as U.S. ambassador to Russia in a 93 to 2 vote. GOP Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky opposed the nomination.
Tracy replaces John Sullivan as the top American diplomat in Russia. Sullivan, who was appointed to the post by former President Donald Trump, stepped down as ambassador in September.
A career member of the Foreign Service, Tracy was most recently U.S. ambassador to Armenia, and served as senior adviser for Russia Affairs at the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
Ahead of the confirmation vote, Schumer highlighted the Senate's timing for approving Tracey as ambassador before Zelenskyy's speech and said it underscores U.S. support for Ukraine.
"By passing this omnibus and by confirming a new ambassador, we can send President Zelenskyy back to Ukraine with the message that the Senate, the Congress and the American people stand unequivocally behind the people of Ukraine, and we're backing that up with real dollars and real resources," he said, referencing the $1.7 trillion spending package that includes $45 billion in aid to Ukraine.
U.S. announces $1.85 billion aid package, including Patriot missile battery
The State Department said the new U.S. aid package would total $1.85 billion, comprising $1 billion in new funding approved by the White House and $850 million from the Defense Department.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the latest round of military assistance will include the Patriot air defense system, which is effective in bringing down cruise missiles, short range ballistic missiles and aircraft. The technology is something Ukraine has long asked for, especially as Russia has ramped up its aerial assaults.
Blinken used his "drawdown" authority delegated by the president to release $1 billion in funding that Congress has already approved.
In addition to the Patriot system, the aid package includes hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds and mortars; 37 mine-resistant vehicles; 2,700 grenade launchers and small arms; and "Joint Direct Attack Munitions," which the State Department said would provide "the Ukrainian Air Force with enhanced precision strike capabilities against Russia's invading forces."
The U.S. has provided about $22 billion in military assistance to Ukraine alone since the war began, on top of tens of billions of dollars in financial and humanitarian assistance.
Pelosi urges all members to attend Zelenskyy address
In a letter to colleagues, Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged all members of the House to attend Zelenskyy's address in the House chamber, saying the speech will be "etched into history as well as part of your legacy."
"As the fight for freedom in Ukraine wages on, we look forward to hearing his inspiring message of courage, unity and determination," the speaker said.
Pelosi said the evening is "fraught with meaning for me."
"My father, Congressman Thomas D'Alesandro, Jr., was a Member of the House in 1941 when Winston Churchill came to the Congress on the day after Christmas to enlist our nation's support in the fight against tyranny in Europe," she wrote. "Eighty-one years later this week, it is particularly poignant for me to be present when another heroic leader addresses the Congress in a time of war — and with Democracy itself on the line."
The speaker noted that there "will be no guests allowed in the House Gallery – with the exception of official guests of President Zelenskyy."
H.R. McMaster discusses Zelenskyy's U.S. visit
Schumer on Zelenskyy's visit: "This is a day to remember" in history of Congress
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the upcoming arrival of Zelenskyy to the U.S., calling him an "ambassador of freedom" and highlighting that the Ukrainian leader will deliver his remarks from the same place British Prime Minister Winston Churchill himself delivered a wartime address to U.S. lawmakers in 1941.
"This will be a day to remember in the history of the United States Congress when we welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine," said Schumer, wearing Ukraine's colors of blue and yellow. "It's always a high honor to welcome a foreign head of state to Congress, but it's nearly unheard of to hear from a leader who is fighting for his life, fighting for his country's survival, and fighting to preserve the very idea of democracy. It shows the importance President Zelenskyy places on us continuing to give robust help."
The visit by Zelenskyy, who will address lawmakers in a joint meeting Wednesday evening, comes as the Senate is moving toward a vote on final passage of the omnibus package, which includes $45 billion for Ukraine. Schumer noted the Ukrainian leader's arrival comes at a "crucial moment" for the Senate, and he urged his colleagues to complete their work swiftly.
The New York Democrat also encouraged House Republicans to attend Zelenskyy's speech to hear him "describe the horror his people have endured at the hands of Vladimir Putin." While emergency aid to Ukraine has largely received broad bipartisan support in the Senate, some GOP members of the House have balked at sending more U.S. dollars to the country.
That opposition, and with Republicans poised to take control of the House next month, has led to uncertainty as to whether more aid packages for Ukraine would win approval from the next Congress.
"I hope that Donald Trump's friendship with Putin is not motivating House Republicans to turn a blind eye to Ukraine's suffering and desperate need for help," Schumer said. "Because the so-called friendship between Putin and Trump was a sour relationship that was deeply damaging to our country and to the international order."
The majority leader praised the success of Ukrainian fighters in forcing Russia's retreat from key cities and said it shows "American support is working."
"To date, our funding has put more weapons in Ukrainian hands and more victories under their belt," Schumer said.
Harris to join Biden for meeting with Zelenskyy
Vice President Kamala Harris will join Mr. Biden for the bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House, her office said.
What Zelenskyy hopes to accomplish in Washington
Biden "thrilled" to have Zelenskyy in U.S.
Mr. Biden responded to the Ukrainian president's tweet, saying he is "thrilled to have you here":