Watch Live: House Jan. 6 committee gears up for prime-time hearing on Capitol assault

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold the first of at least six public hearings in a rare prime-time session Thursday evening to show the American public what they have learned so far about the riot and former President Donald Trump's role.
The committee chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, said last week that lawmakers plan to use a "combination of witnesses, exhibits, things that we have through the tens of thousands of exhibits we've [...] looked at, as well as the hundreds of witnesses we deposed or just talked to in general."
CBS News will broadcast the hearing as a Special Report on all CBS stations starting at 8 p.m., anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell. She will be joined by CBS News chief political analyst John Dickerson; chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa; chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes; chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues; and congressional correspondents Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane.
Ahead of a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles on Thursday, Mr. Biden noted that some Americans will be hearing details of the Jan. 6 attack for the first time.
"And as I said when it was occurring and subsequent, I think it was a clear, flagrant violation of the Constitution," Mr. Biden said. "I think these guys and women broke the law. … There's a lot of questions — who's responsible, who's involved. I'm not going to make a judgment on that, but I just want you to know that we're going to probably be, a lot of Americans are going to be seeing for the first time some of the detail that occurred."
Committee aides said the first hearing will be treated like an opening statement, with committee members sharing their initial findings about the attack. They will also preview the next hearings.
"We will be revealing new details showing that the violence on Jan. 6 was the result of a coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, and indeed that President Donald Trump was at the center of that effort," a select committee aide said. "We'll remind people of what happened on that day. We'll bring the American people back to the reality of that violence and remind them just how horrific it was."
The committee plans to unveil "a whole lot of new material," including previously unseen documents, video and audio it has obtained. The hearing will feature both in-person witnesses as well as taped testimony from witnesses the committee interviewed during the investigation. These witnesses include Trump White House officials, senior Trump administration officials, Trump campaign officials and Trump family members.
The committee has interviewed more than 1,000 individuals, gathered more than 140,000 documents and received nearly 500 "substantive" tips on its tip line. Members have spent nearly a year reviewing documents and hearing testimony from people ranging from former Trump officials to Capitol police to riot defendants.
Thursday's hearing will be led by Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, committee aides said. An aide said that Thompson will "place Jan. 6 in a broader historical context and talk about what an aberration that day was in the history of American democracy." Committee aides said there likely will be opening statements by Thompson and Cheney, followed by "substantive" multimedia presentations and then live witness testimony.
The committee will also make legislative recommendations on how to prevent another attack from happening.
The panel has also scheduled the next two public hearings for Monday, June 13, at 10 a.m. ET and Wednesday, June 15, at 10 a.m. ET.
J. Michael Luttig, a former judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, confirmed to CBS News that he has accepted an invitation to appear before the committee next week. "It will be an honor to testify before the January 6th committee," he told CBS News.
Greg Jacob, who served as chief counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will also appear at subsequent hearings.
Cheney, one of only two Republicans on the committee, told "CBS Sunday Morning" she is confident what they found as a committee will make the American people wake up and pay attention.
"You know, we are not in a situation where former President Trump has expressed any sense of remorse about what happened," Cheney said. "We are in fact in a situation where he continues to use even more extreme language, frankly, than the language that caused the attack. And so, people must pay attention. People must watch, and they must understand how easily our democratic system can unravel if we don't defend it."
The select committee announced Tuesday evening it planned to call two witnesses on Thursday: Nick Quested, a filmmaker who followed the Proud Boys on Jan. 6, and Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, the first law enforcement officer injured by rioters storming the Capitol grounds. Edwards suffered a traumatic brain injury and has not been able to return to work since the attack, according to the committee.
Quested will likely face questions about the footage he shot both on the days leading up to Jan. 6 and on the day of the attack, when he followed a group of Proud Boys as they stormed the Capitol. The leader and four members of that far-right group are facing charges of seditious conspiracy.
James Goldston, who worked for nearly two decades at ABC News as an executive producer and eventually president of the news division, is helping the committee put together its presentation, which is expected to include audio and video elements.
Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin told CBS News' "Red & Blue" in May that the committee divided material up into chapters "that will allow for the unfolding of the narrative."
The nine-person committee is comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi created the committee despite opposition from Republicans to investigate the origins of the attack, which took place after then-President Trump encouraged his supporters to "walk down" to the U.S. Capitol while the Electoral College votes were being counted. "If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore," he said. In the ensuing riot, five people died, including a Capitol police officer.
The Democratic-controlled House voted to impeach Trump one week later, but he was acquitted by the Senate.
Several of Trump's closest supporters have appeared before the committee, including his children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner. But others have refused to comply with subpoenas, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and former adviser Steve Bannon, who has been charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the subpoena.
Zak Hudak contributed to his report.
How to watch the House Jan. 6 committee hearing
What: Public hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.
On TV: CBS stations — find your local station here
Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com
How Republicans have tried to block the committee's actions
House Republicans have repeatedly said the select committee is "ignoring" relevant questions about security decisions that were not made before Jan. 6 and the lack of communication and coordination across federal agencies to anticipate possible trouble and violence.
There was legislation to create a national commission to investigate Jan. 6. Its mandate included pursuing all relevant questions about law enforcement preparation, coordination and response – which was the No. 2 purpose in the legislative text.
It proposed a bipartisan panel with equally distributed budgets for committee staff and importantly, set a date for a final report of Dec. 31, 2021.
The House passed legislation creating this national commission 252-175. Then, Senate Republicans killed it with a filibuster, the cloture vote failing 54-35 (it needed 60 votes to pass). House Republicans did not then object.
To review, a national commission empowered to investigate the very questions House Republicans now regard as "crucial" was killed by Senate Republicans — without a whimper from House Republicans. The Republicans who now complain these hearings are occurring in an election year have chosen to forget the national commission originally proposed would have long since been done by now — if not for Senate Republicans killing it.
Also, federal courts have repeatedly upheld the power and legislative purpose of the select committee, despite repeated Republican and Trump White House attempts to suggest it is illegitimate and lacks congressional standing. It has standing, and its subpoena powers have been reaffirmed over and over. It is a creation of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and she is a partisan. Pelosi rejected two House Republican members because evidence available at the time suggested — it has since been confirmed — they were supportive of or involved in efforts to decertify the election, meaning they would have been empowered to investigate conduct they would have every reason to coverup or obscure.
Angry fights over past elections – but they can't compare to 2020
Our country has had angry public fights over contested presidential elections before.
But nothing like 2020.
In 1800, our country almost came unglued following the election that eventually elevated Jefferson to the presidency, which ended Federalist rule. The musical "Hamilton" gave the rancor a resonant beat and lyrics, but the nation damn near collapsed amid intrigue, recrimination and scheming over who would succeed George Washington.
The election of 1824 produced the widely discussed "corrupt bargain" that delayed Andrew Jackson's ascendancy to the presidency by four years.
In 1860, Abraham Lincoln wasn't even on distributed ballots in ten southern states. The country assessed electoral votes as states prepared to secede from the union. Lincoln assumed the presidency amid the creation of a breakaway country, the Confederate States of America.
In 1876, the result of the election was uncertain almost until Inauguration Day, which was in early March back then. The results in three states were so opaque a resolution appeared impossible. To reach a resolution, a long-simmering debate over the future of Reconstruction was put on the table. When Reconstruction was ended in exchange for the presidency, the election was resolved, and the victor, Rutherford B. Hays, assumed the presidency with a margin of one electoral vote.
In 1960, the election was the closest of that century. Richard Nixon was urged to contest it. Grand juries investigating election fraud sprung to life in several states. John Kennedy was inaugurated without controversy or delay.
In 2000, Florida gripped the nation as a recount tried to assess obvious questions about voter intent in some counties. The Supreme Court finally intervened and called a winner. Gore conceded and George W. Bush assumed the presidency, though the traumas of that recount have infected much of the "rigged" election rhetoric – from both the left and the right – ever since.
But in all these contested elections, the president or nominee never called the election or the process illegitimate. The president or nominee never assailed the process before the election began (as Trump did) and never sought to mobilize public opinion against the very procedures that elected the eventual winner.
What led up to Jan. 6 has never, ever been seen in American history. We are numb to it now, but that does not make it any less true or meaningful.
House Democratic lawmakers will be in the audience
In addition to the widows of Officers Liebengood and Smith, we can expect to see House Democratic lawmakers sitting in the audience at the Jan. 6 committee hearing tonight.
The panel has reserved seats for some members of the "gallery group," a group of Democratic lawmakers who were stuck in the House gallery on Jan. 6 while others were being evacuated. The members have since formed something of a support group for each other. Among those who'll attend Thursday night are Democratic Reps. Ann Kuster of New Hampshire, and Pramila Jayapal of Washington.
Some of the gallery group are having dinner together Thursday night before they attend the hearing, a source said. They want to be together to support each other. There will be seats reserved for them in the committee room.
Bipartisan senators reach a general agreement on updating Electoral Count Act
A bipartisan group of senators working to reform the Electoral Count Act has reached a general agreement and is working on legislative text during this work period, which ends June 24, according to two sources familiar with the matter. They met Wednesday night to discuss changes to the law, which governs the way Congress counts and certifies votes from the Electoral College after each presidential election.
"We had an excellent meeting last night where we resolved almost all of the issues," GOP Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, said Thursday.
She said the group has already drafted language that would make clear that the vice president's role is ministerial in the process of counting Electoral College votes. The new language also raises the threshold for triggering a challenge to a state's slate from one member in each chamber to 20% of the members in each body. There would be a majority vote for sustaining an objection.
Advocates for reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887 argue that it's outdated and doesn't provide clear guidance about the role that Congress plays in certifying election results. That ambiguity, they say, created the circumstances that led to the Capitol assault on Jan.6, 2021, when thousands of then-President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol to try to stop Congress from affirming what the states had already determined — that Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election.
