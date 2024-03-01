First Alert Action Day: Blizzard conditions in the Sierra, travel not advised

First Alert Action Day: Blizzard conditions in the Sierra, travel not advisedget the free app
We're talking snowfall totals of 5-12 feet for elevations above the 5,000' level for this storm in what could be a top 5 snow producer.
Blizzard Warnings for the Sierra went into effect Thursday morning, with snow and high winds moving in Thursday night. Expect snowfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour combined with damaging wind gusts of 60-80 mph – making for whiteout conditions, especially at elevations above 5,000'.
Travel over the Sierra will be next to impossible on Friday. Anyone who ventures outside will risk becoming lost and disoriented in a whiteout, and anyone who must travel should pack a survival kit in their vehicle in the event of an emergency.
This will not be a major storm for the Sacramento Valley.
Brutal winds
Wind has been brutal across the Sierra over the last 24 hours. Alpine Meadows reported a gust of 143 mph last night. Most gusts have stayed in the 55-65 mph range.
Expect wind to increase this afternoon-Saturday
Snow weight
There can be a big difference in weight between fluffy, normal, and wet snow. CBS13 Meteorologist Tracy Humphrey explains:
Status of Sierra resorts
Most Sierra resorts have announced they will be closed on Friday. The following is a status update of all Sierra ski resorts seeing closures (as of 8 a.m. Friday):
Palisades and Alpine Meadows: Closed Friday, will provide updates for Saturday operations at 4 p.m. today
Boreal: Closed Friday
Homewood: Closed Friday
Sugar Bowl: Open (for now), but some lifts are closed
Northstar: Open (for now), with limited operations
Sierra-At-Tahoe: Closed Friday
Heavenly: The Gondola + top of Gondola lifts and facilities will be closed Friday due to forecasted winds
Donner Ski Ranch: Closed Friday
Kirkwood: TBD, but visitors should prepare for weather impacts
Snow piling up near Donner Summit
CBS13 photojournalist Dave Grashoff is getting a first-hand look at conditions up in the Sierra Friday morning.
Travel is not advised as wind and snow are whipping around, making for near-whiteout conditions at times.
Conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the day on Friday.
Palisades closed on Friday
Highlighting how bad conditions are in the Sierra, and how people should avoid Sierra travel on Friday, Palisades announced that both of their resorts – Palisades and Alpine – will be closed on Friday.
Winds over 100 mph and low visibility conditions are expected.
School closures
Several Sierra school districts have closed their campuses on Friday due to the deteriorating conditions.
Lake Tahoe Unified and Tahoe Truckee Unified both announced they would be closed on Friday.
More blizzard conditions are expected throughout Friday.
Calm before more storms
Things are calm up in South Lake Tahoe Friday morning, but action is expected to pick up throughout the day.
I-80 travel difficult as storm progresses
Drivers making the trek up the mountain along I-80 on Thursday were met with increasing snow rates and chain controls.
Updated Sierra chain controls
Chain controls remain in place Thursday night across multiple Sierra highways as a severe snowstorm moves through Northern California.
Drivers on I-80 westbound must have tire chains on while traveling between Truckee and Nyack. Eastbound I-u80 drivers must have tire chains between Nyack and Boca.
Over on Highway 50, chains are still required for travelers between Twin Bridges and Meyers.
Chain controls are now in place for State Route 89 from Truckee to Olympic Valley and State Route 267 from Northstar to Kings Beach.
For up-to-date Sierra road conditions as this storm progresses, go here.
Sierra ski resorts close Friday
Some Tahoe ski resorts announced Friday closures due to a severe snow storm moving through the region. They are:
Sierra At Tahoe
Palisades Tahoe
- Alpine will be closed
Heavenly
- The Gondola and top of Gondola lifts and facilities will be closed due to forecasted winds.
Donner Ski Ranch
Depending on conditions Friday, more resorts may be added to this list.
Sierra chain controls in effect, snow rates picking up
Chain controls are in place along multiple Sierra highways as a storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the region moves through Northern California.
On I-80, chains are required between Kingvale and Truckee for drivers in both directions.
Over on Highway 50, chains are required for travelers between Twin Bridges and Meyers.
For up-to-date Sierra road conditions as this storm progresses, go here.
Snowfall rates are expected to ramp up quite a bit between 7-10 p.m. — with approximately 2-3 inches falling per hour in the Sierra.
Snow survey conducted
This weekend's storm is expected to boost snowfall totals in the Northern California Sierra Nevada.
A crew with the DWR measured, a day early, the snow in a meadow at Phillips Station for their March 1 survey, recording a depth of almost four feet and a snow water content of 18 inches.
A water resources engineer said Northern California's snowpack is nearly 80% of average to date and 74% of where we need to be by April 1, typically when we peak.
Tap here to read more.
Yosemite to closes due to storm conditions
Yosemite National Park announced Thursday evening that it will be closed through at least Sunday due to expected dangerous conditions with the storm moving through Northern California.
Based on conditions, the closure could be extended past that, the park said.
Sierra conditions deteriorating
Near-whiteout conditions are already hitting the Sierra after the chain control checkpoint outside of Kirkwood.
CBS13's Ashley Sharp is up in the high country, getting an up-close look at the storm. Follow along with her:
Tahoe Snowfest postponements
North Lake Tahoe's Snowfest events, which were scheduled to happen this weekend, are bein postponed due to the storm.
There were over 40 events during the 10 days of snowfest scheduled.
A full list of postponements and rescheduling can be found on the event's website.
I-80 traffic being turned around
The big rig crash has officials now turning traffic around on eastbound I-80 in the Sierra.
Caltrans says they are turning traffic at Highway 20.
No estimated time of reopening has been given.
I-80 blocked in Sierra
A semi-truck crash near Donner Lake has all lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 blocked as of 7:30 a.m.
The semi crashed onto its side, California Highway Patrol says. The driver only suffered minor injuries, CHP says.
No estimated time of reopening has been given.
Full chain controls are in effect on either I-80 or Highway 50 at the moment, but trucks are being screened to make sure they have maximum chains.
School snow days
Several Sierra schools are having a minimum day or have already declared a snow day for Thursday.
Donner Trail Elementary is on a snow day.
The following schools will be dismissing early, according to the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District:
Glenshire Elementary School | 12:50 p.m.
Kings Beach Elementary School | 12:00 p.m.
Sierra Expeditionary Learning School, K-5 | 1:00 p.m.
Sierra Expeditionary Learning School, 6-8 | 11:45 a.m.
Tahoe Lake Elementary School | 12:00 p.m.
Truckee Elementary School | 12:50 p.m.
Alder Creek Middle School | 11:40 a.m.
North Tahoe Middle School | 1:11 p.m.
North Tahoe High School | 12:10 p.m.
Sierra High School | 12:00 p.m.
Truckee High School | 12:00 p.m.