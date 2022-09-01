Crews battling 4,600 acre Route Fire burning near Castaic; 8 firefighters injured

Crews battling 4,600 acre Route Fire burning near Castaic; 8 firefighters injuredget the free app
Crews are battling a brush fire near the 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road near Castaic.
The Route Fire was reported around noon and has burned approximately 4,625 acres.
Around 250 firefighters with Los Angeles County Fire Department were on hand to assist in battling the blaze, along with 115 United States Forest Services firefighters and 15 different water-dropping aircraft - eight tankers and seven helicopters.
The flames were assisted by a "pretty strong southwest wind pushing the fire," which pushed it over I-5 and further north into heavier fuels, which contributed to the heavy smoke, according to LACoFD Deputy Chief Tom Ewald.
Three night-vision enabled helicopters, each capable of dropping up to 3,000 gallons, were expected to work through the night and continue making fire retardant drops to reinforce lines already dropped by aircraft earlier Wednesday.
I-5 Freeway was severely impacted by the firefighting effort, as traffic heading in both directions was completely blocked. Southbound lanes have been stopped at Vista Del Lago, while northbound traffic is stopped at Lake Hughes Road.
California Department of Transportation officials were working with California Highway Patrol to determine whether the freeway was safe for travel as of 8:20 p.m. Wednesday evening.
No structures were reported to be immediately threatened by the three-alarm blaze, though Northlake Hills Elementary School staff and students were told to shelter in place until they were evacuated by LASD deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley station at 5 p.m.
At around 4 p.m., mandatory evacuation orders were issued for residents of Paradise Ranch Mobile Estates and those south of Templin Highway along Upper Ridge Route Road. Additional evacuations were ordered for all structures north of Lake Hughes Road, and east of the 5 Freeway at around 6:30 p.m.
Orders were lifted at 8:50 p.m. for structures north of Lake Hughes Road, east of I-5, west of Castaic Lagoon, and south of Northlake Hills Elementary School.
Eight firefighters were injured as they battled the wildfire, six of which were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment on minor heat-related injuries, according to LACoFD PIO Captain Sheila Kelliher Berkoh.
A SigAlert was issued and the 5 Freeway was being shut down in both directions at Parker Road.
Evacuation centers were available for those impacted by the wildfire at Frazier Mountain High School, located on 700 Falcon Way in Lebec.
Pet owners were also able to leave their pets at Castaic Animal Shelter on 31044 North Charlie Canyon Road.
Angeles National Forest Service Battalion Chief and PIO Seneca Smith provided an urgent message to Southern Californians to be extremely aware of their actions as extremely high fire conditions, paired with a persisting heat wave, increase the likelihood for wildfires.
"With this heat wave, it's very hot and dry. We saw how quickly a small ignition can ignite and spread very rapidly," she said. "The Angeles National Forest moved from 'high' to 'very high' fire danger about two weeks ago, and there's good reason for that. So, just be very, very cognizant if you're out there recreating, traveling, using the public lands, be very, very mindful of your actions and the potential for ignition to unfortunately get to this level."
Deputy Chief Ewald echoed the sentiment, warning that "this is probably not the only fire we're going to see in LA County over the next week or so," as the sweltering heat wave is expected to continue through Labor Day Weekend.
Firefighters are also battling the Gulch Fire, burning in the Angeles National Forest near near San Gabriel Dam, which had burned over 100 acres since ignition on Tuesday afternoon.
