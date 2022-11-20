Mass shooting in Colorado Springs: 5 killed, 18 hurt at LGBTQ nightclub Club Q

Mass shooting in Colorado Springs: 5 killed, 18 hurt at LGBTQ nightclub Club Qget the free app
A suspected gunman is in custody after a mass shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs overnight. A total of five people were shot and killed and 17 people were hurt, and the shooter was also injured.
Mass shooting takes place at Club Q
On Sunday morning Colorado Springs police said it happened at Club Q just before midnight and the lone suspect was arrested a few minutes after midnight following a large police response.
The suspect was injured and was in custody at the hospital, according to a CBS affiliate in Colorado Springs. So far it's not clear if the suspect was shot by police officers. That person has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22.
Lt. Pamela Castro of the told the Associated Press that the FBI was on the scene and assisting in the case.
Anderson Lee Aldrich named as suspect in Colorado Springs mass shooting
The suspect in the overnight mass shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich. He is 22.
Last year several different Colorado Springs news outlets reported that the suspect was arrested in a menacing case there involving a possible bomb threat.
When asked about the suspect's possible prior criminal history in a news conference on Sunday morning, Colorado Springs Police Department Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez didn't share any additional information.
Colorado Springs mayor praises Club Q patrons that subdued suspected shooter
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers spoke Sunday morning about the mass shooting that occurred earlier that day at Club Q, a gay bar at 3430 North Academy Boulevard.
"Colorado Springs is once again in mourning after the tragic shooting at Club Q," Suthers said at a news conference Sunday morning. "Our hearts go out to the victims and their families who are bearing the weight of this horrific tragedy.
"As indicated, there is much we're still waiting to learn about this tragic incident," he continued. "We know one or more patrons heroically intervened to subdue the suspect and we praise those individuals that did so because their actions clearly saved lives. We also thank our first responders across the Pike's Peak region who quickly responded."
He said the first officer arrived on the scene three minutes after the first call and the suspect was subdued two minutes after that.
Suthers went onto say that he's been in contact with Gov. Jared Polis, who can't be in Colorado Springs because he's in COVID quarantine. He's also been in touch with other elected officials that represent Colorado.
He said the investigation is ongoing and they're releasing information as quickly as they can, but urged people to be patient.
Colorado Springs police chief expresses condolences to the victims of Club Q mass shooting
Colorado Springs Police Department Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez spoke at a news conference Sunday morning and shared a message to the victims of the mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub Club Q.
"I want to express my condolences to those families that have lost the loved ones during this tragic event and to those that were injured today during this tragic shooting," Vasquez said. "I want every citizen in our city to know that the men and the women of the Colorado Springs Police Department stand with you during this tragedy."
"We are working tirelessly to ensure that justice for the victims in this senseless and evil shooting is given."
Colorado Springs nightclub posts Facebook message after mass shooting
Club Q, where this weekend's mass shooting in Colorado Springs took place, is located at 3430 North Academy Boulevard. That's in the central part of the city and close to Palmer Park.
It released the following statement on Facebook: "Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."
Videos posted on social media show scene outside Club Q after mass shooting
Several people have posted videos of the chaotic scene outside Club Q in Colorado Springs following the mass shooting overnight. Dozens and dozens of police cars, fire engines and ambulances were present along North Academy Boulevard outside the scene.
Colorado Springs authorities working to notifying mass shooting victims
Authorities said they are doing everything they can to notify families of those involved in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
They are asking that anyone who has a loved one who was possibly a victim to contact them.
The phone number for the Colorado Springs Police Department is 719-444-7000. Their website is: coloradosprings.gov/police-department