Live Updates: Polls close in key states as 2022 midterm election results come in

Washington — Polls have closed in more than 40 states, as one of the most contentious and divisive campaign seasons in recent memory nears its end. Control of Congress and critical offices around the country hang in the balance in this year's midterm elections.
CBS News has characterized Senate control as a toss-up, while House control leans Republican.
Polls have closed in several key battleground states, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada. CBS News characterizes the races in the Senate battlegrounds Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin as all toss-ups.
Full results and projections for every House, Senate and governor's race can be found in the CBS News Election Center and in updates below.
All 435 seats in the House are up for grabs, as well as 35 Senate seats. Three dozen governorships hang in the balance, as well as hundreds of races to determine control of state legislatures.
CBS News projects Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, both Republicans, won their reelection bids, boosted by support from Latino voters, early exit poll data showed. Both candidates lost the Hispanic vote in their previous elections in 2018 and 2016, respectively.
CBS News characterized Senate Races in Ohio, North Carolina, Louisiana, Iowa and Utah as leaning Republican.
CBS News projects Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet will keep his seat. Another battleground seat, New Hampshire, is lean Democratic, CBS News estimates.
Voters have Senate control of the chamber on their minds — in each of the Senate battlegrounds where CBS News has conducted exit polls, voters said control of the Senate is important to their vote. CBS News conducted statewide surveys in 11 key battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.
In each of these states, voters have negative views of the nation's economy.
Right now, in most of the Senate battleground states, the issue of inflation is outpacing abortion in terms of the issue's importance to voters. But in Pennsylvania's closely-watched race, early exit polling shows abortion outpacing inflation as a concern for voters.
CBS News is providing live coverage of the midterm results throughout the night and into the early morning on the CBS News Streaming Network, and on CBS stations from 8 to 11 p.m. Elections officials at the state level have cautioned that counting all the votes will take time, and that delays in determining the winners of races or control of Congress are part of the process to ensure an accurate count.
What time do polls close in your state for the 2022 election?
Republicans appear in a solid position to take control of the House and challenge Democrats for control of the Senate. Early exit poll data showed voters have a pessimistic view of the economy, with 3 in 4 calling it "bad." Nearly 8 in 10 say inflation has been a hardship for them, including about 20% who say that hardship has been severe. Most say they have been negatively affected by gas prices, and nearly half of voters say their financial situation is worse than it was two years ago, more than twice the number who say it's better.
Democrats, meanwhile, were pinning their hopes on strong turnout among their core constituencies, including young voters, who they hope will be enough to stem the tide of GOP gains and retain control of Congress.
Greg Abbott projected to defeat Beto O'Rourke in Texas
CBS News projects Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will successfully fend off Democrat Beto O'Rourke to keep the governor's mansion. This is O'Rourke's second loss in Texas, he also dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.
Arizona results likely to be delayed
Polls have closed in Arizona after a judge rejected a GOP lawsuit asking to extend the deadline. Results still may not be known until Wednesday, due to a delay in vote counting, Kris Van Cleave reports. Then, CBS News election law contributor David Becker discusses why the tally could take so long.
CBS News polls: 2022 Election Influencers — "Pressured Parents" and the race for the House
CBS News has identified key voter groups whose ideas and choices will likely decide these elections. They are the 2022 election influencers.
One of those groups is the "Pressured Parents." They report having experienced post-pandemic stress over their finances and their kids.
Pressured Parents are making up 19% of the electorate tonight, and their support for Republicans has grown from before the election, and they have the edge over Democrats in the race for the House.
Biden makes congratulatory calls to Democrats, as his confidantes say he believes next year could be "brutal"
The White House says President Biden has made congratulatory calls to Democrats projected to win their elections, including Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Massachusetts Maura Healey and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The White House says he's also called Rep. Abigail Spanberger, although CBS News has not called her race, which remains close.
Longtime confidantes of Mr. Biden say he believes the next year could be "brutal" and he has no illusions about House Republicans, should they win the majority, CBS News correspondent Robert Costa reports. The president knows they will come after his son, Hunter Biden, and potentially try to impeach members of his Cabinet and even him, those confidantes said.
— Kathryn Watson and Robert Costa
CBS News projects the Nevada Senate is a toss-up
As polls begin to close in the West, CBS News projects the Nevada Senate race between Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt is a toss-up.
The governor's race in Nevada between incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and Republican challenger Joe Lombardo is also a toss-up.
CBS News projects Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be next governor in Arkansas
CBS News projects Sarah Huckabee Sanders, press secretary under former President Trump, will be the next governor of Arkansas.
That makes Sanders the highest-ranking Trump official to win a seat for public office post-Trump.
Sanders is the first woman elected governor in Arkansas.
Democrat Wes Moore wins Maryland gubernatorial race, CBS News projects, becoming state's first Black governor
CBS News projects that Democrat Wes Moore has won the race for Maryland governor and will make history as the state's first Black governor.
Moore defeated Republican Dan Cox, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden appeared alongside Moore on Monday at Bowie State University for his final stop on the campaign trail.
CBS projects Democrat Michael Bennet will keep Colorado Senate seat
Colorado's Senate race is leaning Democrat, CBS News estimates. Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet is running against Republican Joe O'Dea.
Pennsylvania governor's race leans Democratic
CBS News characterizes the Pennsylvania governor's race as leaning toward the Democrat, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Gender seems to figure in this race: 51% of men say they voted for Republican Doug Mastriano, compared with 47% who say they voted for Shapiro. Among women, 62% say they voted for Shapiro, while 37% voted for Mastriano. Exit poll percentages may have updated since this post was published.
— Eran Ben-Porath
CBS News projects Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins reelection
CBS News projects Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has defeated Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers in Georgia's 14th Congressional District.
The congresswoman will return to Washington after a controversial first term in office, where she repeatedly made false claims about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. Former President Donald Trump won Greene's district by 38 points in 2020, and the representative has frequently attended Trump's rallies as a guest speaker.
She was removed from her House committee assignments in February 2021 over past Facebook posts indicating support for executing prominent Democrats. Should Republicans take control of the chamber, it's expected she would regain her assignments.
Republican spending indicates the party never expected to lose the right-leaning district, having spent less than $400,000 in advertising defending the seat.
Republican Anna Paulina Luna flips Charlie Crist's old seat in Florida
Not only is Democrat Charlie Crist projected to lose his race for governor, but a Republican is expected to take his old House seat.
CBS News projects Republican Anna Paulina Luna will be the next representative from Florida's 13th Congressional District in the St. Petersburg area. Crist left the seat for his unsuccessful gubernatorial bid.
Arizona judge denies request from RNC and GOP candidates to extend voting hours
A state court judge in Maricopa County denied a request from a GOP coalition to extend polling hours in Arizona's most populous county after some vote tabulation machines experienced technical glitches.
The Republican National Committee, National Republican Senatorial Committee, and campaigns for gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Senate nominee Blake Masters asked the court to extend poll hours to 10 p.m. local time. But polls closed across the state at 7 p.m. local time, 9 p.m. ET, as scheduled.
The request from the Republicans stemmed from issues that affected ballot tabulation machines at roughly 60 of Maricopa County's 223 voting locations. But county elections officials said the issue was caused by printer problems that were resolved by changing printer settings.
Clyburn: Democrats need a "real good assessment" of party after election
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina told CBS News that Democrats will need to make "a real good assessment" of their message and leadership if Republicans win the House.
"When all the results are in, I think we ought to have a real good assessment of where we are and who we are, and make some plans based upon that," Clyburn told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa.
"I just think that we have to plan for 2024 differently than what took place in 2022. Now, does that mean bringing in new people? Does that mean reassigning roles? I don't know. I just think that people ought to just be honest with their assessments," he said.
Arizona, Wisconsin Senate races are toss-ups, CBS News estimates
With polls now closed in Arizona, CBS News characterizes the Senate race between Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly and Republican challenger Blake Masters as a toss-up.
According to exit polls, the vote in the Arizona suburbs is close: 49% for Kelly and 48% for Masters.
In Wisconsin, where polls also closed at 9 p.m. ET., the Senate race between Sen. Ron Johnson, the Republican incumbent, and Mandela Barnes, his Democratic opponent, is also a toss-up.
In Colorado, where Republicans were hoping nominee Joe O'Dea would score a major upset against incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, CBS News estimates the race leans Democratic.
Exit poll percentages may have updated since this post was published.
Polls close in 15 more states, including key battlegrounds
Polls closed in an additional 15 states at 9 p.m.:
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Texas
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
New Hampshire Senate race now leaning Democratic, CBS News estimates
In the battleground Senate race in New Hampshire between Democrat Maggie Hassan, the incumbent, and Republican challenger Donald Bolduc, CBS News estimates the race has shifted from being a toss-up and now leans Democratic.
Republican Katie Britt wins Alabama Senate race, becoming first woman to represent state in upper chamber
GOP candidate Katie Britt wins the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, defeating Democratic opponent Will Boyd, CBS News projects. Britt, the former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, makes history with her win as the first woman elected to represent Alabama in the Senate.
Voting hours extended for 2 counties in Pennsylvania and Texas
A judge in Pennsylvania has extended voting hours in one county after polling sites ran out of paper for printing ballots. The Luzerne County Court announced at 4 p.m. that polls will now close at 10 p.m. Polls were set to close at 8 p.m.
The extension does not include mail-in ballots or drop-box locations in the county, which includes Wilkes-Barre. No voters were turned away from the polls and more ballots were being delivered to every precinct, county solicitor Mike Butera said, according to CBS Philadelphia.
In Texas' Harris County, which includes Houston, voting was extended one hour to 8 p.m. at all 782 polling locations. Provision ballots will be used going forward and those will be tabulated separately, instead of being inserted into a scanning machine, according to the Harris County Election Election Administrator's Office.
The office also said a handful of polling locations had late starts on Tuesday. The additional hour will provide voters with the opportunity to cast their ballot if they were unable earlier Tuesday morning. The office is reviewing why the late starts occurred.
CBS News has reached out to election officials in both counties for more information and is awaiting response.
Rubio and DeSantis win reelection in Florida, CBS News projects
CBS News projects that Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican, wins reelection, defeating Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings.
Gov. Ron DeSantis also wins reelection in the state's gubernatorial contest, defeating Democrat Charlie Crist, CBS News projects.
Both incumbents won the Latino vote, according to exit polls: 56% of Latinos voted for DeSantis; 54% for Rubio. Both lost the Hispanic vote in their previous elections in 2018 and 2016 respectively.
CBS News characterizes the race for the Senate in New Hampshire between Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan and Republican challenger Donald Bolduc as a toss-up.
The Senate race in Pennsylvania between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is also a toss-up, CBS News estimates.
Early exit polls find Pennsylvania voters rank abortion as the most important issue in the election (36%), with inflation (28%) ranked second most important. In most other states — and nationally — inflation was ranked as most important.
Exit polls indicate a pronounced gender gap in voting. Among men, 56% say they voted for Oz, while 43% voted for Fetterman. Among women, 57% say they voted for Fetterman, compared with 42% for Oz. (Exit poll percentages may have changed since this information was published.)
Voters were split evenly as far as whether Fetterman's health was a concern. Fifty-five percent of voters say Oz has not lived in Pennsylvania long enough to represent the state effectively in the U.S. Senate.
Republican Rand Paul wins Senate race in Kentucky
CBS News projects GOP Sen. Rand Paul will keep his seat in the Senate. This will be the Kentucky Republican's third term in the U.S. Senate.
No significant voting-related violence or threats reported, officials say
As of 7:30 p.m. ET, no reports have been made of significant violence, threats of violence or intimidation related to voting, according to an FBI official. Authorities have closely monitored election developments amid heightened threats against election officials.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is aware of a "handful" of distributed denial of services (DDos) cyberattacks "affecting a number of websites for state election offices, campaigns and partisan organizations," senior CISA officials said in a briefing.
"It's critical to remember that even a successful DDoS attack does not affect a user's ability to cast a ballot or have it counted," one official said. "It only affects the website, so potential DDoS attacks should not cast out on the security resilience of the election."
The official added that, "while attribution is inherently difficult, we've not seen any evidence to suggest that these are part of a widespread coordinated campaign."
A senior CISA official said the agency has "no evidence of malicious activity or any malfeasance" in Maricopa County, calling any claims of that nature "just flat out incorrect."
— Pat Milton and Nicole Sganga
RNC asks court to extend voting hours in Arizona's Maricopa County
The Republican National Committee (RNC) and a coalition of Republicans, including gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Senate candidate Blake Masters, are asking a court to extend poll hours in Maricopa County, Arizona's most populous county, after issues were reported with vote counting machines, party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a series of tweets.
"The widespread issues — in an election administered by Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs — are completely unacceptable, especially as Republicans flock to the polls to vote in-person on Election Day," she wrote. "We have dozens of attorneys and thousands of volunteers on the ground working to solve this issue and ensure that Arizona voters have the chance to make their voices heard."
Maricopa County officials said the glitches affected ballot tabulation machines at roughly 60 of the county's 223 voting locations. The issue was the result of printer problems, elections officials said, and voters who had trouble running their paper ballots through the tabulators were given the option to either place their ballots in a secure ballot box that would be collected by bipartisan workers and tabulated later, or cast their votes at a different location.
"It appears some of the printers were not producing dark enough timing marks on the ballots," the Maricopa County Elections Department said in a statement, adding that changing the printer settings worked at 17 locations.
The suit, filed in state court in Maricopa County, asks for voting hours to be extended to 10 p.m. local time.
GOP Sen. Todd Young wins reelection in Indiana
CBS News projects Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana will keep his Senate seat, defeating Democratic candidate Tom McDermott.
Ohio Senate race leans Republican and DeWine wins reelection as governor, CBS News estimates
CBS News estimates that in Ohio, where polls closed at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Senate race between GOP nominee J.D. Vance and Democrat candidate Tim Ryan leans Republican. CBS News also projects GOP Gov. Mike DeWine wins reelection, defeating Democratic challenger Nan Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton.
In North Carolina, where polls also just closed, CBS News estimates the Senate race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley leans Republican.
GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina wins reelection, CBS News projects
CBS News projects South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott wins reelection to the U.S. Senate, defeating Democratic challenger Krystle Matthews.
Nearly 75% who voted Tuesday said they're dissatisfied about the country
Nearly three in four voters were dissatisfied about the country as they headed to the polls Tuesday, according to early exit polling. That includes almost a third who said they were angry. Almost three-quarters said the economy is bad, and nearly half of voters said their family's finances are worse than they were two years ago.
The top issue overall that's driving voters to the polls is inflation. This is particularly true among those who are voting Republican. Abortion comes in second, especially among those voting Democratic.
— Eran Ben-Porath
Georgia governor's race leans Republican
With polls now closed in Georgia, CBS News estimates the governor's race between Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams leans Republican.
CBS News also estimates the race for the U.S. Senate between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is a toss-up.
Biden watching election returns with advisers in White House residence
The president is spending the evening watching election returns in the residence at the White House with advisers, while many of his staff and members of his political operation are watching next door to the White House at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
The mood among Mr. Biden's aides is cautious optimism, with one top official pointing to CBS News' exit polling that shows abortion was a top issue for voters. They are confident in Mr. Biden's strategy making abortion, the threat to democracy, and the economy centerpieces of the closing message.
Polls close in Georgia, 5 other states
At 7 p.m. ET, polls closed in the following states:
Georgia
Indiana (some closed at 6 p.m.)
Kentucky (some closed at 6 p.m.)
South Carolina
Vermont
Virginia
If you're waiting in line to vote when polls close, you can still cast a ballot and it will be counted. Poll workers are legally obligated to let those in line vote.
Georgia's Senate race is one of the most closely watched in the country, and a Republican victory there for Herschel Walker could indicate Republicans are poised to win elsewhere. CBS News projects the race as a toss-up as of 7 p.m. The state's governor's race is leaning towards the Republican, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.
CBS News also projects that GOP Sen. Tim Scott will win his Senate reelection bid in South Carolina, and the Senate races in Indiana and Kentucky both lean Republican. Vermont's Senate race is leaning towards the Democrat, Rep. Pete Welch.
Election officials in Arizona and Detroit say glitches have been minor, but Trump still tries to sow doubts
Former President Donald Trump is seizing on what elections officials say are technical glitches and routine mechanical issues in a handful of jurisdictions to raise doubts about the integrity of the election, echoing some of the baseless claims he leveled in the aftermath of the 2020 race.
In posts on his TruthSocial website on Tuesday, Trump repeatedly referenced issues with tabulating some ballots in Arizona, claiming in one post that "the Voting Machines are not properly working in predominantly Republican/Conservative areas" and in another that "They are trying to steal the election with bad Machines and DELAY."
But the glitches affecting machines at about 60 voting locations in Maricopa County, the state's largest, were among machines used to count voters' paper ballots, not actual voting machines. Voters who had trouble running their paper ballots through the tabulators were given the option of either placing their ballots in a secure ballot box that would be collected by bipartisan workers and tabulated later, or casting their votes at a different location.
County officials said the issues were the result of printer problems, and the situation is improving.
"It appears some of the printers were not producing dark enough timing marks on the ballots," the Maricopa County Elections Department said in a statement, adding that changing the printer settings worked at 17 locations.
Stephen Richer, the Maricopa County recorder, who is responsible for voter registration and early voting, pledged in an open letter to voters posted to his Twitter account that "every legal vote will be tabulated. I promise."
Trump also claimed on his social media site that the "absentee ballot situation in Detroit is really bad," an apparent reference to what the Detroit Department of Elections said was a "harmless data error" that inspectors encountered when the polls opened.
The department said in a statement the issue involved a message on laptops used to check voter status, known as e-pollbooks, indicating "Ballot # has already been issued as Absentee Voter Ballot." But that message did not mean the voter who was issued an absentee ballot was trying to vote.
"This turned out to be a harmless data error," the department said. "Ballot numbers for precinct voters were being generated which were identical to ballot numbers being used for absent voter ballots. The e-pollbook system recognized the duplicate ballot numbers and issued the error message so that no two ballots would have the same ballot number."
Detroit's elections department said the situation was fixed by distinguishing ballot numbers for in-person voting from absentee ballot numbers by adding an additional letter to the precinct ballot numbers.
Early exit polls: What's on voters' minds as they go to the polls
President Biden's approval rating is underwater — that is, his disapproval is higher than his approval — in all 11 key battleground states where CBS News conducted statewide surveys: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.
In each of these states, voters have negative views of the nation's economy.
Right now, in most of the Senate battleground states, the issue of inflation is outpacing abortion in terms of the importance of the issue to voters. But in Pennsylvania, early exit polling shows abortion outpaces inflation as a concern for voters.
Voters also have Senate control on their minds — in each of the Senate battlegrounds where CBS News has conducted exit polls, voters said control of the Senate is important to their vote.
In Georgia's Senate race, where Democrat Raphael Warnock is defending his seat against a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker, voters said the qualities voters are looking for are honesty and integrity, as well as a candidate who shares their values.
In Pennsylvania, the electorate is divided on whether Democrat John Fetterman is healthy enough to serve effectively as a U.S. senator. Right now, there is also a bit more concern that Republican Mehmet Oz has not lived in the state long enough to serve effectively.
Exit poll percentages may have updated since this post was published.
— Eran Ben-Porath
The House races to watch as Democrats and Republicans battle for control of Congress
The battle for control of the House of Representatives could come down a few districts across the country.
Republicans currently hold 212 seats and need to win just six more, in addition to the seats they currently hold, to win the majority. The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker polling has Republicans favored to comfortably surpass that number.
Democrats currently hold 220 seats, and there are three vacancies: GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, of Indiana, died in August, and Democratic Reps. Charlie Crist and Ted Deutch, both of Florida, resigned.
The party that wins the White House often loses seats in the midterms, and high inflation and concerns about the economy have been big factors in President Biden's low approval ratings.
Democrats are also facing a disadvantage because of the redistricting that occurred after the 2020 Census. Several heavily Republican states gained seats, while some heavily Democratic and battleground states lost a seat.
During the campaign season, Republicans focused on the economy, crime and immigration. Democrats were more scattered, touting abortion access and democratic values. But every Republican who challenged the 2020 election results in the House is likely to win reelection and only two of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump remain on the ballot for the general election.
Local dynamics may also play an outsize role in determining who wins the majority. Republicans invested heavily in flipping three South Texas congressional districts that have long been Democratic mainstays.
Read about the House races to watch on election night here.
What time do polls close in your state?
More than 122 million Americans voted in the 2018 midterm elections, the highest number of voters for a non-presidential year since 1978, according to Pew Research Center. Will 2022 top it?
This year, some states reported record turnout in early voting. In Georgia, the secretary of state's office said more than 2.5 million early ballots were cast by the end of Friday before Election Day.
"Georgia voters came out in near presidential-level numbers," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
If you are voting on Election Day, poll closing times vary by state. If you are waiting in line when the polls close, stay in line, because you still have the right to vote. Find out more about your state's voting rules and find your polling place at vote.org.
Find a list of poll closing times in each state on Nov. 8 here.
Trump on Republicans: "If they win, I should get all the credit, and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all"
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he should be given credit if Republican candidates are victorious over their Democratic opponents in their midterm races, but should not receive any blame should they lose.
"I think if they win, I should get all the credit, and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all, OK," Trump said in an interview with the cable news network NewsNation set to air this evening. "But it'll probably be just the opposite."
The former president said that he expects to be given little praise if the candidates he endorsed or urged to run claim victory.
"Usually what would happen is when they do well, I won't be given any credit, and if they do badly, they will blame everything on me," Trump said. "So I'm prepared for anything but we'll defend ourselves."
Trump endorsed 247 Republicans on the ballot this election cycle, and in some instances, his support fueled candidates in their primaries. In Ohio, for example, the former president's support for J.D. Vance helped him lock up the GOP nomination in the Senate race.
It's less clear, however, whether Trump's endorsement will help Republican candidates in the general election, where they can't rely solely on support from conservative voters to defeat their Democratic opponents.
Battle for control of the Senate playing out in battleground states
Thirty-five Senate seats are up for grabs in total in the 2022 midterm elections, but under a third are expected to be close. Control of the chamber will come down to the races in those battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
Among those states, the first polls close in Georgia at 7 p.m. ET, where Democrat Raphael Warnock is defending his seat against Republican Herschel Walker.
Should Republicans win both the House and Senate, they're likely to have a hard time making some of their more conservative agenda items law, with President Biden in the White House. Mr. Biden's agenda will be threatened if Republicans take control.
CBS News has classified six races as considered "tossups": Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Nevada and Wisconsin. Three lean in favor of the Republican candidate: Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio. And one is leaning toward the Democrat: Colorado.
Read more about the key Senate races here, and find Senate election results in the CBS News Election Center throughout election night.
Voting, marijuana, gun rights: States consider ballot initiatives
Beyond casting ballots for federal and state candidates, voters in most states are also weighing more than 100 ballot measures in the 2022 midterm elections, touching on hot-button issues including voting rules, immigration, marijuana legalization and gun rights.
Read more about the ballot measures here.
NAACP files federal lawsuit alleging voter intimidation in majority-Black precinct in Texas
The Beaumont, Texas, branch of the NAACP filed a federal lawsuit against Jefferson County officials on Monday night alleging White poll workers engaged in voter intimidation against Black voters casting their ballots early at the John Paul Davis Community Center, a polling site located in a predominantly Black community.
In their lawsuit filed in U.S. district court, the NAACP argued there has been a "remarkable shift in the way voting has been conducted" at the center. The suit alleges that White poll workers asked in "aggressive tones" only Black voters to recite their addresses, White poll workers and White poll watchers followed Black voters around the polling place, and White poll workers helped only White voters scan their ballots into voting machines.
The group said that county elections officials have "actively deprived Black voters … of their fundamental right to vote free from intimidation, harassment, threats, and other forms of coercion."
"The atmosphere at the community center has been hostile and intimidating" to the plaintiff in the case, Jessica Daye, and other Black voters, the NAACP said in its lawsuit.
An emergency hearing was held in Beaumont on Monday night before U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale, who issued an order prohibiting election judges, clerks, volunteers or poll watchers at the community center from having any voters publicly recite their addresses before they can vote and barring them from positioning themselves near voters marking their ballots, with two exceptions.
Truncale's order also prohibits election officials at the community center from refusing to help any voters scan their completed ballot into voting machines and stops them from turning away voters eligible to vote.
NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement that voter intimidation is "unacceptable in this democracy," and he cheered the order "protecting the voting rights of voters in Beaumont."
Georgia's Fulton County removes 2 poll workers who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6
Two poll workers in Georgia were removed from their duties after social media posts surfaced that appeared to show them in the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to interim Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling.
The Washington Post first reported that Fulton County officials removed the two poll workers in light of the social media posts, and reported that the workers were a woman and her son.
Florida rejects Justice Department election monitors
Officials in Florida sought to block federal election monitors from entering polling places in a handful of counties, arguing Justice Department personnel do not have the authority to be present in polling places under state law.
In a letter to a Justice Department official on Monday, Brad McVay, general counsel at the Florida Department of State, pushed back against the prospect of federal monitors entering polling sites on Election Day.
The letter came in response to an announcement from the department that it was sending monitors to polling locations in 64 jurisdictions across 24 states, including Florida's Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. The department said the move, which is routine on election days, was meant to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws and "protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot."
Backed by Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, the Florida letter said Justice Department poll watchers are not allowed to enter Florida polling sites for in-person monitoring, citing a state statute that lists who is and is not authorized to "enter any polling room or polling place." Personnel with the Justice Department are not included on the list, the letter said, and the department has not provided evidence that would warrant "federal intrusion."
The letter also suggested that permitting federal law enforcement to enter polling places "would be counterproductive and could potentially undermine confidence in the election" and said Florida plans to send its own monitors to Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach polling sites instead.
"We wanted to make it clear that those are places for election workers and for voters, not for anyone else," Byrd said during a news conference on Tuesday. "It is the states that have the constitutional authority over the polling places, unless Congress makes the law … We expect that [the Department of Justice will] respect Florida law."
The move comes after Missouri officials also told the Justice Department that monitors would not be permitted inside certain polling places.
Missouri's Cole County, encompassing the state capital Jefferson City, appeared on the Justice Department's list of jurisdictions to monitor, and officials there have taken similar steps to keep federal watchers away from polling locations. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said over the weekend that he supports County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer's efforts to keep the monitors out.
"Under Missouri law, the local election authority is empowered to decide who, other than voters and poll workers, may be at polling locations," Ashcroft wrote on Twitter. "Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer has rightfully declined to allow this over-reach and the secretary of state's office fully supports him."
Biden makes calls to Democratic leaders
President Biden spoke by phone on Tuesday with a number of Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the White House.
The president also spoke with Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, Democratic Governors Association Chair Roy Cooper, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Gary Peters, and Democratic National Committee senior adviser Cedric Richmond.
Mr. Biden is at the White House all day with no public events on his schedule.
Abortion and the midterms: 5 states vote on abortion access
Voters are weighing ballot initiatives on abortion access in five states that will affect the right of women to end a pregnancy after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade earlier this year.
Abortion rights are directly on the ballot in California, Michigan, Vermont, Kentucky and Montana, through either proposed amendments to state constitutions or by legislative referendum in Montana. In three of the states — California, Michigan and Vermont — voters are deciding whether to enshrine abortion rights in their respective state constitutions, while in Kentucky and Montana, the ballot measures seek to limit abortion access.
Concerns about abortion access reached their apex after the Supreme Court's conservative majority in June wiped away the constitutional right to an abortion, leaving the issue to elected officials in the states. To ensure abortion rights are protected, supporters are pursuing a multi-pronged campaign that includes state legislatures, state courts and an appeal directly to voters through ballot measures.
Buoyed by the defeat in Kansas of a proposed constitutional amendment removing the right to an abortion from the state constitution, other state lawmakers and activists are already laying the groundwork for ballot initiatives in more states in 2024.
Read more about the ballot initiatives here.
Biden administration braces for potential House and Senate losses
CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Scott MacFarlane and Nikki Batiste to discuss the Biden administration's plans if Democrats lose control of the House and Senate after Election Day:
No big issues as voting begins with election scrutiny high
Final voting began without major hitches in midterm elections under intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted.
With polls open across most of the country, no big problems were reported early on, though there were hiccups in some places, which is typical on any Election Day.
For example, vote tabulators malfunctioned in a county in New Jersey and one in Arizona -- potentially requiring hand-counting instead; some voting sites in Pennsylvania were delayed in opening because workers showed up late, and others scrambled to replenish supplies of paper ballots that were running low.
"These are things we see in every election cycle," said Susannah Goodman, director of election security at Common Cause, a group that advocates for voting access. "There's nothing majorly concerning this morning."
Read more here.
Latino vote to play critical role in midterm elections
Pew research says roughly 35 million Latinos are eligible to vote in the midterm elections. That's about 14% of the electorate, making up the second largest racial and ethnic group of eligible voters. Melissa Alfaro, co-founder of the Dallas-based organization Hey Chica!, joined CBS News with a look at the key issues this voting bloc is focusing on:
The key issues driving voters to the polls
The economy and crime are two major issues voters are focusing on as they cast their ballots. Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright join "CBS News Mornings" in a panel discussion about what is driving voters to the polls and how major issues are impacting their votes:
White House calls a "lid" on Biden's day before noon
At 11:20 a.m., the White House called what's known as a "lid" for the day, meaning the public shouldn't expect to see or hear from the president in person on Election Day.
The president can still issue statements and social media posts, but a lid means the pool of reporters responsible for following him won't have any access for the rest of the day, and he won't be traveling anywhere.
On Monday night, the president participated in a rally for Democratic candidates in Prince George's County, Maryland, a heavily Democratic county. That was his only political stop for the day, although he did participate in virtual events for the Democratic National Committee.
Asked why the president was sticking to Democratic strongholds like the New York suburbs and Maryland in the two days before Election Day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president always says he goes where he has a "passport" to the city from local officials.
How "pressured parents" may help determine who prevails in the 2022 midterms
To better understand this year's midterm elections, CBS News has identified key groups of voters whose motivations go beyond party labels. They include "pressured parents," who are concerned about inflation and their children's well-being in the post-pandemic world.
CBS News sat down with three parents in the Philadelphia suburbs to talk about the issues driving their midterm vote, as the group could be the difference in Pennsylvania's high-stakes election and could help determine who controls Congress:
Read more here.
Midterms preview: What to watch Tuesday
Voters head to the polls today in what could be one of the country's most consequential midterm elections. CBS News political director Fin Gomez stops by CBS News Mornings with a preview of what to expect and where some of the most-watched races stand:
Where to find 2022 election results
When polls start closing Tuesday evening, the CBS News Election Center will begin updating automatically with results from Senate, House and governors' races from across the country.
The Election Center will show the overall race for control of the House, Senate and governorships, as well as a map detailing Senate results:
Cybersecurity agency sees "no specific and credible threats" to election infrastructure
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is convening an Election Day operations center with election security partners from across government and the private sector, a senior agency official said Tuesday. The agency is linked virtually with election officials in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories to facilitate sharing of information and respond if any issues emerge.
There are currently "no specific and credible threats to disrupt election infrastructure" and CISA maintains "high confidence in the security and resilience of the elections," the senior CISA official told reporters.
The official conceded that there will likely be issues. "There are 8,800 election jurisdictions — we see issues pop up every Election Day," said the official.
CISA has not yet identified nor attributed any malicious cyber activity targeting election infrastructure, but the official warned there may be "low-level cyber activity," such as denial of service attacks and defacement of websites.
"We may see election related website outages for completely innocuous reasons," the official noted. "It's important to remember that such activity would not affect a person's ability to cast a ballot or know that their ballot was counted accurately, and that the election is secure."
In response to Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin's admission on Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would do so in the future, the CISA official said Russia's "playbook is out there" and the agency will continue to partner with officials to safeguard elections.
The official noted that key players remain Russia, Iran and China. While Russia began its meddling in 2016, the official noted that Iran ramped up its influence operations in 2020. "Then in 2022, we observed China participating in influence behavior," the official said.
Asked to elaborate on China's actions, the official pointed to previous announcements by the Department of Justice and Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
"My point is… we have observed new participants who did not really engage in 2020 willing to engage in election influence in 2022," the official said.
The agency is aware of potential issues with voting machines in Virginia, the official said, saying CISA has "been in touch." The agency has heard of isolated, routine issues in the state, "but nothing that suggests a widespread outage of voting systems."
CISA will continue to update its "Rumor vs. Reality" blog to combat any misinformation or disinformation surrounding the election, the official added.
Florida voters chat politics over three meals
In CBS News' ongoing segment "Three Meals," "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil eats some classic Florida food at restaurants in Miami, Melbourne and Jacksonville while discussing what's on voters' minds ahead of the midterm elections:
Democratic campaigns warn "red mirage" could show GOP leading in early results
Democratic campaigns are warning that early results could show their Republican opponents leading, and that in some cases it could be a while before the country knows the winner in some races. Like in 2020, initial results could show Republicans with an early lead before all votes are counted, since a greater proportion of Republicans tend to vote in person on Election Day, while more Democrats tend to vote by mail.
The campaign manager for John Fetterman, the Democratic Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, warned that Republicans could use the early returns to fuel conspiracy theories over the election results.
"Election Day is almost here, and Republicans are already laying the groundwork to potentially spread false conspiracy theories about the likely 'red mirage' of ballot processing in Pennsylvania," a Monday memo from Brendan McPhillips said. "The reality is Pennsylvania law means in-person votes that skew Republican tend to disproportionately be counted and reported before Democratic-leaning mail-in votes."
"Don't just take our word for it: independent analysts universally expect to see a red to blue shift happen after reporting begins Tuesday night," the memo continued. "Similar to 2020, the reality is it will take time — likely several days — to count the votes accurately and ensure every eligible vote is counted."
In Washington state, Democratic incumbent Sen. Patty Murray's campaign manager offered a similar message in a Monday memo. In Washington, mail-in ballots only need to be postmarked by Election Day to count.
"While it is possible that some organizations may call the race based on projections, the most likely scenario is that we won't know the final result in Washington on Election Day," Murray campaign manager Helen Hare wrote. "There is extensive precedent for slow election returns in Washington state. In 2010, Senator Murray's race wasn't called until the Thursday after Election Day."
The White House has also warned that results could be slow.
"We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. "It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner. That's how this is supposed to work."
A closer look at what's at stake in the midterms and the impact on the 2024 presidential race
As polls opened across the U.S., CBS News chief Washington correspondent Nancy Cordes, alongside political analysts Mick Mulvaney and Ashley Etienne, joined "CBS Mornings" to examine what's at stake in the 2022 midterms.
"It won't be an elected official that's going to save us," Etienne said, who has served as a senior advisor to Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "We're going to have to say, enough is enough."
Mulvaney, who served as acting White House chief of staff under President Donald Trump, echoed her remarks, saying, "it's not going to be a politician that saves us."
"One politician didn't get us into this problem. One politician is not going to get us out," he said. "People ask me, 'How do you fix Washington?' I'm like, Washington doesn't really lead. Washington reflects the nation. The reason Washington is so divided is that the country is."
"Don't look to Washington to fix this," he said.
Read more here.
How the midterm results could shape Biden's agenda
CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss what is at stake for Democrats and Republicans in this election and how it could impact the remainder of President Biden's agenda:
Pennsylvanians scramble to fix mail-in ballots after court rulings
Some of Pennsylvania's largest counties scrambled Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state on the eve of the election.
Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, announced measures they were taking in response to state Supreme Court rulings in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes.
Ahead of Tuesday's midterms, more than a million mail-in and absentee ballots have already been returned in Pennsylvania, with Democrats far more likely than Republicans to vote by mail. The numbers are large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz that could determine majority control of the U.S. Senate.
The Department of State said it was unclear just how many ballots are at issue across the state. The agency over the weekend asked counties to provide the numbers, broken down by political party. Officials said some counties were not letting voters fix their mistakes.
Lines formed at City Hall in downtown Philadelphia on Monday and over the weekend with voters waiting to correct their ballots. Some people on social media said the office did not get to everyone Monday.
The Pennsylvania litigation was filed by Republican groups and is among legal efforts by both political parties in multiple states to have courts sort out disputes over voting rules and procedures ahead of the midterm election.
A new federal lawsuit over the envelope dates was filed Monday in Pittsburgh federal court by the national congressional and senatorial Democratic campaign organizations, two Democratic voters and Fetterman's U.S. Senate campaign. They sued county boards of election across the state, arguing that throwing out ballots that lack proper envelope dates would violate a provision in the 1964 U.S. Civil Rights Act that says people can't be kept from voting based on what the lawsuit calls "needless technical requirements." A separate federal lawsuit filed last Friday makes a similar argument.
Mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday, so at this point officials are urging people who have not done so to deliver them to elections offices or drop boxes by hand.
Read more from The Associated Press here.
The states where abortion rights are on the ballot
Abortion rights has emerged among the top issues motivating voters this election cycle after the Supreme Court rolled back the constitutional right to an abortion, and in some states, questions deciding the future of abortion access will be on the ballot next month.
The November elections will decide which party controls the House and Senate, and in Senate races in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, voters who rank the issue as very important favor Democratic candidates over their Republican opponents, recent polls conducted by CBS News found.
In five states, the issue of abortion will be directly before voters when they head to the polls and, in addition to casting their votes for federal and state offices, they'll weigh in on ballot initiatives that seek to either protect the right to abortion or restrict access.
Voters in three states — California, Michigan and Vermont — will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in their respective state constitutions, while in two others —Kentucky and Montana — proposals on the ballots seek to limit abortion rights.
Read more about the ballot measures here.
What's at stake in the 2022 midterm elections?
The 2022 midterm elections this November could be the most consequential in years, possibly defying political history and resetting modern political norms as control of the House and Senate will be decided Tuesday.
Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs, as are 35 U.S. Senate seats and 36 governorships. Several more down-ballot races for secretary of state, attorney general or control of state legislatures could have wide-ranging effects on the management of the 2024 presidential elections, as could hot-button issues like abortion rights, climate change and health care.
In the final week before the election, Republicans were in good position to win a majority of seats in the House to take control, as shown by the CBS News Battleground Tracker. Eight in 10 likely voters describe things in the country as "out of control," and Republicans are winning those who say this by over 20 points. Currently, Democrats hold small majorities in the House and Senate.
It takes 218 seats to win control of the House — here's what the Tracker currently estimates if the House elections were held today:
Read more here.
Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections
Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy.
History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
Muddying the picture this year is that the economy is sending mixed signals. A historically strong job market and high rates of Americans starting businesses coexist with the highest inflation since the early 1980s and soaring energy costs.
In poll after poll, Americans have cited the rapidly rising price of food, gasoline and housing as a major concern going into the election. Fuel costs, in particular, have long been correlated with the approval rating of the person in the White House. While prices at the pump have fallen from record-highs levels in June, they're still nearly 40 cents a gallon higher than a year ago for regular gas.
Read more here.