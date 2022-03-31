Tracy Humphrey is a veteran meteorologist with more than 20 years of forecasting the weather. No stranger to the Central Valley, Tracy might look familiar because she's forecasted weather in Sacramento for five years at the ABC affiliate in Sacramento.

That's not her only stint in Northern California, having worked four years at CBS San Francisco as the morning meteorologist.

Prior to moving to California, Tracy worked four years as the weekend meteorologist for Good Day New York in New York City.

It's her passion for forecasting and live reporting that has led her to an exciting career. From Lake Effect Snow to hurricanes to severe thunderstorms, she's seen it all and loved every minute of it.

It all started in Savannah, Georgia as the weekday Meteorologist. Afterward, she worked in Syracuse, NY as the weekend Meteorologist and weather reporter. In 2001, Humphrey then moved to Buffalo, NY as the morning Meteorologist. While working in Buffalo, NY, Tracy performed a bungee jump during the station's morning newscast. It was the bungee jump, that caught the eye of the news director in Philadelphia.

He hired Tracy as the weekend Meteorologist and entertainment reporter for the station.

Tracy is a huge college football fan, ROLL TIDE!!! She holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Alabama and a Master's in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University.

Tracy is a member of the American Meteorological Society and has finished her educational requirement for the AMS Seal of Approval.

Tracy is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Tracy is the proud mom of ten-year-old daughter, Julienne.

Tracy is a big fan of Sacramento and GoodDay.

