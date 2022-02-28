Shawnte Passmore is thrilled to be back in the Golden State! The California native joined CBS13 in January 2022 after reporting in New England and the Midwest.

She began her career in Omaha, Nebraska, where some of her favorite reports included covering the College World Series and the Olympic Swim Trials. However, she also explored the phenomenon of brain drain in the metro, covered the debate on school choice and followed the Anthony Garcia trial.

In 2018, she began reporting in Hartford, Connecticut. The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias' and the deadly crash of a B-17 bomber are some of the most memorable stories she has covered. Shawnte also did several in-depth reports on the rise of car thefts and break-ins across the state and kids' mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shawnte graduated from Dana Hills High School and received her B.A. in journalism from California State University, Long Beach.

Now that she's thawed out, she's ready to explore all Northern California has to offer and spend time with family and friends. When she's not working, she's exploring restaurants, enjoying the great outdoors, watching live performances and discovering landmarks and places off the beaten path. Have a story idea? Email her at shawnte.passmore@cbs.com.

