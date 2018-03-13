Sara Hodges
Sara Hodges anchors and reports for CBS13 Sports and CBS13 Sports Extra.
13 Questions With... Sara Hodges
- Where did you grow up? Orange County, CA
- What is your ideal scenario for a day off? Spending money!
- Where is your favorite local place to eat? Jimboy's Tacos
- Do you have any pets? I have two beautiful dogs! A 10-year-old Husky named Prince and a 3-year-old Pit bull named Zeus
- What is your favorite social media platform? Definitely Instagram! So follow me @saratalkssports
- If you didn't work in TV news what would you be doing? I would probably have my own animal shelter and would take in ALL the animals that would fit.
- What is your favorite season? Fall y'all
- Who is the fellow reporter/anchor you text the most? Joe Musso A.K.A "The Moose"
- When do you wake up on a workday? Weekend? I wake up around 10 AM every morning
- Why do you love Northern California? I love being in Northern California because you can get both City and Country vibes all in one!
- Where was your best vacation ever? SPAIN!!!
- Favorite sport to watch in person? On TV? Basketball is my favorite sport and the Lake Show is my team!
- Favorite TV show? Movie? Shameless is by farrrrr my favorite TV show! All the Friday sequels are amongst the top of my list.
Follow Sara on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.