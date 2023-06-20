A wrong way crash on Highway 99 in Turlock left 1 dead and 1 child injured

TURLOCK -- One person is dead and a child is injured after a wrong-way crash in Turlock, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported on Tuesday morning at approximately 3:15 a.m.

It took place in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Lander Avenue.

The child has since been sent to the hospital, and no other information has been released at this time.