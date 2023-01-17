Woman dies after mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida, sheriff's office says

Eight people shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce Eight people shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce 01:17

A woman has died following a shooting during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

The unidentified 29-year-old Fort Pierce native was at a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Fort Pierce, Florida, with her 6-year-old daughter on Monday when shots rang out between two rival gangs, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Hester said on Tuesday.

11:00 A.M. UPDATE: Sheriff Ken Mascara and Chief Deputy Brian Hester share an update on yesterday’s shooting. UPDATE 9:45 AM: We will provide an update on this incident to this post at 11:00 a.m. SHOOTING UPDATE 10:30: According to Chief Deputy Brian Hester, at approximately 5:20 this afternoon, a disagreement between two parties resulted in 8 gunshot victims during a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Ilous Ellis Park in Ft. Pierce. One of those individuals is in critical condition. Four other individuals were injured as they were fleeing the scene. “Today, Chief Deputy Hester and I were honored to be in the Martin Luther King Jr. parade along Martin Luther King Blvd. Sadly, within hours of that parade ending, we are investigating a shooting in a county park located at Avenue M and 13th Street in which 8 people have been shot,” said Sheriff Ken Mascara. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact detectives or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477. MEDIA RELEASE: St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives are on scene investigating a shooting incident that occurred near Ave. M and 13th Street in Fort Pierce. We will provide an update as more information becomes available. Posted by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

In total, eight people were shot and four were injured attempting to flee the scene, Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

"And now what was a shooting investigation has turned into a murder investigation," Mascara said.

No arrest have been made as the sheriff's office collaborates with local, state and federal agencies to investigate the shooting, Hester said.

Investigators found over 50 shell casings from three different calibers of weapons at the scene, Hester said.

Authorities asked anyone with any information to contact a local hotline and warned anyone against protecting anyone involved in the shooting.

"Let me be very clear. If you are thinking of, or hiding, supporting, protecting or aiding any suspect, anyone involved in the heinous incident, then I can assure you you we will arrest you, and we will charge you to the fullest extent of the law," Hester said.

"Yesterday was MLK Day, a legacy built on nonviolence, and sadly we experienced violence in our community," Mascara added. "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the young ladies family who lost her life in this senseless act, and our community in general."