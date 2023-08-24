Watch CBS News
Why the walk between terminals in the airport can seem endless

By Tony Lopez

/ CBS Sacramento

Airports make their money in two primary ways, with the first one being the fees they charge to airlines for the use of the gate, runway, and so on. 

Then there's the other reason, which explains why airport walks are so long: shops, restaurants, and bars. With more going in, concourses are longer and so is the walk. 

A new study by a fitness shoe company finds that many airports around the country will give you a workout. 

The longest airport journey is at Dallas Fort Worth, where there are just over two miles to go from Terminal B to Terminal E. 

Both the airports at Chicago and Newark recently removed some of their moveable walkways to make room for more shops and restaurants.

This travel trend goes back to post 9/11 when security checkpoints were added to existing terminals, dividing terminals in two which results in increasing the space travelers need to walk. 

