How Labubu bag charms became a trending fashion accessory — and sent demand skyrocketing

They're all over your social media timeline and dangling from bags on the street, prompting some consumers to stand in long lines outside stores: small plush charms called Labubus that have created a global sensation, with prices skyrocketing to over $1,000 for rare designs on resale sites like StockX amid overwhelming demand.

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 23: Close-up detail view of a blue turquoise fluffy Labubu monster charm doll, next to a yellow Labubu doll, on May 23, 2025 in Paris, France. / Getty Images

Labubu, pronounced "lah-boo-boo," first appeared in 2015 and has exploded in popularity recently. The toy creatures can be described as kind of scary looking but also kind of cute.

What is a Labubu?

Artist Kasing Lung from Hong Kong introduced Labubu as literary characters from his book "The Monsters Trilogy" before the figure transformed into a worldwide collecting sensation via retailer Pop Mart's randomized packaging strategy.

These toys, featuring sharp-eared designs and mischievous expressions, also now appearing prominently on secondary markets.

The accessories, made by Chinese retailer Pop Mart, have been spotted on celebrities including Rihanna, Blackpink's Lisa and Dua Lipa. Actress Hilary Duff has also been photographed sporting the trendy charms.

SHENZHEN, CHINA - JUNE 04: Labubu doll is on sale at a Pop Mart store on June 4, 2025 in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province of China. Labubus are small monster-like toys sold by Chinese retailer Pop Mart, which are sold in "blind boxes", so the buyer doesn't know what color or design the doll has until the box is opened. VCG/VCG via Getty Images

The collectibles are sold in mystery boxes and come in hundreds of different varieties, meaning buyers don't know which specific Labubu they'll receive. This element of surprise has contributed to their popularity and collectible value.

The figurines have become highly sought-after merchandise among younger adult consumers. Some rare variants currently sell for more than $1,000 through digital marketplaces. Social media campaigns on TikTok and Instagram, combined with restricted production runs and surprise releases, have driven consumer interest.

CASERTA, ITALY - 2025/05/28: In this photo illustration, Labubu are a line of fictional characters inspired by Nordic mythology and depict elven monsters. Created by the Chinese artist Kasing Lung, they have become very popular and hard to find collectibles among young people and celebrities. (Photo Illustration by Vincenzo Izzo/LightRocket via Getty Images) Vincenzo Izzo

Demand has become so intense that TikTok users have reported having their Labubus stolen directly from their bags.

"Someone stole my Labubu off my purse yesterday, it got literally snatched from my purse, and I didn't even know it," one user said in a video. "She's holding a little knife, like, you know, this pocket knife where you could just slash something off. She was literally holding it, and it was aimed at my Labubu."

The theft concerns have prompted warnings among collectors.

The popularity has extended internationally. In Britain, consumers have gone to extreme lengths to obtain the plush dolls, with reports of crowd shoving and fighting in long lines waiting for the collectible. The distributor has since halted in-store sales across the UK, though online purchases remain available.