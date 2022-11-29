Weinstein won't testify in own defense in LA sex assault trial Weinstein won't testify in own defense in LA sex assault trial 00:38

Harvey Weinstein's defense team began its case Monday in a Los Angeles courtroom in the high-profile sex-crimes trial of the disgraced film producer.

Monday's session was brief. Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench asked Weinstein if he planned to testify in his own defense. The defendant replied that he would not testify.

Weinstein, 70, faces 11 sex-related charges involving five women, including forcible rape and forcible oral copulation.

Three witnesses testified Monday: a hotel manager, a firefighter and an LAPD officer.

The defense used their testimony to try to poke holes in allegations from Jane Doe Number One, who claims Weinstein raped her in February 2013.

Weinstein was extradited from New York, where he was convicted of raping an aspiring actress and of a criminal sex act against a former production assistant. The state's highest court has since agreed to hear his appeal involving that case.

Weinstein remains behind bars.

Testimony is expected to resume Wednesday, with closing arguments also beginning that day.