Vance Boelter taken into custody in lawmaker shootings in Minnesota

Vance Boelter, the man who authorities believe shot two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses in politically motivated shootings early Saturday morning, is now in custody.

Multiple sources told WCCO on Sunday evening that Boelter, 57, was taken into custody near his home in Green Isle, Sibley County.

Shortly before 10 p.m., the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office posted a picture on social media that appears to show Boelter being taken into custody.

"The face of evil," the sheriff's office wrote. "After relentless and determined police work, the killer is now in custody. Thanks to the dedication of multiple agencies working together along with support from the community, justice is one step closer."

The face of evil. After relentless and determined police work, the killer is now in custody. Thanks to the dedication of... Posted by Ramsey County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, June 15, 2025

Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed in their Brooklyn Park home while state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot in their home in Champlin. The Hoffmans are out of surgery and receiving care.

The manhunt for Boelter lasted over 24 hours, as authorities issued shelter-in-place orders for parts of the northwest metro.

"I'm grateful that this nightmare has come to an end with the suspected murderer captured alive so he can be charged, prosecuted, and punished for the horror he has wrought on our state," said Speaker Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) in a statement. "Thank you to the brave men and women of local, state, and federal law enforcement who have worked around the clock to ensure this evil man faces justice."

Officials said Brooklyn Park police arrived at Hortman's home around 3:30 a.m. and found a car that looked like a police SUV with emergency lights on. Boelter then left the home and exchanged gunfire with police officers before fleeing.

In a press conference, officials said he was last seen in Minneapolis, wearing a light-colored cowboy hat and a dark shirt with light pants. Officials said he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Gov. Tim Walz called Hortman's death a "political assassination" and ordered flags to fly at half staff to honor her and her husband. Hortman, who served as the Speaker Emerita of the Minnesota House, leaves behind two children.

This story will be updated.