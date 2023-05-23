U-Haul crashes into Lafayette Square near White House; driver detained

A U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers around Lafayette Square across the street from the White House Monday night, the Secret Service said. The driver of the truck was detained.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m., Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," Guglielmi said. "Road closures are in effect and pedestrian walkways are closed as we investigate."

Law enforcement officials could be seen inspecting the truck. Shortly after 11 p.m., the back was opened and it appeared robots were being used to try to determine if anything dangerous was inside.

In a later tweet, Guglielmi said, "The truck has been deemed safe by D.C. police and preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck" the barriers. "Charges will be filed by the United States Park Police with investigative support from the Secret Service."

A bystander told CBS Washington, D.C. affiliate WUSA-TV the U-Haul was trying to crash into the White House.

The driver wasn't immediately identified by authorities.