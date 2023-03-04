Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in south Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found inside a south Sacramento residence, authorities said Friday.
The scene was along the 6900 block of Casa Grande Way in the Florin area. This is just east of the 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard intersection.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said crews were on the scene Friday evening.
No further details were released at this time.
