Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in south Sacramento home

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found inside a south Sacramento residence, authorities said Friday.

The scene was along the 6900 block of Casa Grande Way in the Florin area. This is just east of the 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard intersection.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said crews were on the scene Friday evening.

No further details were released at this time.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 5:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.