Here's a sneak peek at some of this year's Super Bowl ads

By Khristopher J. Brooks

MoneyWatch

Super Bowl ads released ahead of the game
Super Bowl ads released ahead of the big game 04:32

The Super Bowl is advertising's grandest stage, with nearly 200 million adults in the U.S. planning to tune in to this year's contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, according to one estimate

For major brands, it's also one of the priciest — companies are paying about $7 million this year for a 30-second ad during Super Bowl LVII.

Cryptocurrency companies will be conspicuous by their absence in 2023 after making a splash during last year's game, sacked for a loss by the FTX Trading scandal, a string of industry bankruptcies and a slump in crypto prices. Instead, most of the spots will come from automakers, booze vendors and tech companies. 

Costs of Super Bowl snacks are up significantly 01:23

As usual, advertisers are counting on an array of celebrities from the world of entertainment and sports to promote their brands, including P. Diddy, Adam Driver, Will Ferrell, Kevin Garnett. Melissa McCarthy, Tony Romo, Alicia Silverstone, Miles Teller, John Travolta and Serena Williams.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the commercials airing this Sunday. 

Michelob Ultra

Tennis legend Serena Williams and NBA player Jimmy Butler star in a "Caddyshack" spoof and tee off on the green while enjoying some Michelob Ultra.

ULTRA Club | New Members Day by Michelob ULTRA on YouTube

T-Mobile

Actors Zach Braff, Donald Faison and John Travolta use the "Summer Nights" melody to laud the speed of T-Mobile home internet service.

New year. New neighbor. | 2023 Big Game Day Commercial | T-Mobile Home Internet by T-Mobile on YouTube

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery debuts "one of the smallest budget beer commercials of all time" with an electric football table. 

The 'Not-So' Big Game - Commercial by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery on YouTube

Budweiser

Budweiser describes the different type of people who enjoy a six-pack.

Budweiser | SBLVII Six Degrees of Bud by Budweiser on YouTube

BIC

Willie Nelson helps introduce the world to a EZ Reach lighter with the help of Snoop and Martha Stewart.

BIC EZ Reach: The Most Borrowed Lighter by BIC Lighters on YouTube

Samuel Adams

"Your cousin from Boston" imagines what the famously grumpy city would be like if Samuel Adams made it a little cheerier.

Sam Adams | 2023 Big Game Commercial | Your Cousin’s Brighter Boston by SamuelAdams on YouTube

Busch Light

A commercial for Busch Light shows singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan sharing a tent in the wilderness with a white wolf.

The Busch Guide: Cold + Smooth Survival Skills by Busch Beer on YouTube

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Super Bowl LVII watchers in the New York region will see a 2-minute spot from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Publicis Groupe that stresses the importance of supporting co-workers who have been diagnosed with cancer. 

“Monday” Working with Cancer Pledge by Publicis Groupe on YouTube

Booking.com

Actress Melissa McCarthy dons red hair and sings about the places she could visit for a vacation using Booking.com

Melissa McCarthy in "Somewhere, Anywhere" | Booking.com 2023 Big Game Ad by Booking.com on YouTube

Intuit TurboTax

TurboTax says their professionals will file your tax return so you can be freed up to do something else — like dance to Men Without Hats.

TurboTax Live 2023 Super Bowl Commercial "Dancer" (Official Sweepstakes TV Ad :45) by TurboTax on YouTube

Bud Light

Bud Light makes the classic waiting-on-hold tune an opportunity to dance, featuring actor Miles Teller.

BUD LIGHT HOLD | EASY TO DRINK, EASY TO ENJOY :60 by Bud Light on YouTube

Dexcom

Singer Nick Jonas shows how Dexcom monitors the glucose levels of diabetes patients.

Dexcom G7 - Feels Like Magic | Official Big Game 2023 Commercial by Dexcom on YouTube

Downy Unstoppables

Actor Danny McBride becomes "Downy McBride" and tells his neighbors about the fresh smell of Downy Unstoppables. 

Downy Unstopables Super Bowl Commercial: Call Me Downy McBride by Downy on YouTube

DraftKings

Kevin Hart is skeptical about DraftKings giving everyone one free bet on the platform this Super Bowl.

Everyone gets a free bet on DraftKings for Super Bowl LVII by DraftKings on YouTube

General Motors/Netflix

Comedian and actor Will Ferrell says General Motors is going electric and their vehicles will be depicted in Netflix films and television shows.

Why not an EV? | GM x Netflix by General Motors on YouTube

Squarespace

A website that helps create other websites is the beginning of the Singularity, explains actor Adam Driver.

The Singularity (Extended) | Big Game Commercial 2023 | Squarespace by Squarespace on YouTube

Hellman's

Comedian Pete Davidson has no problem eating a Jon Hamm and Brie Larson sandwich dressed up with Hellmann's mayo.

Who’s in the Fridge – Hellmann’s US by Hellmann's on YouTube

PopCorners

Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul use a Breaking Bad motif to gush about the flavor of PopCorners.

PopCorners Breaking Bad Super Bowl Commercial | Breaking Good 60 by PopCorners on YouTube

Pringles

Everyone gets their hand stuck inside a Pringles can at some point, even singer Meghan Trainor.

Pringles | Best of Us Longform by Pringles U.S. on YouTube

Rakuten

Actresses Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan reprise their roles from Clueless to debate getting cash back using Rakuten.

The Extended Cher Cut | Rakuten Commercial by Rakuten on YouTube

Uber One

Sean "Diddy" Combs is excited to create a one-hit jingle that promotes Uber One. 

UBER ONE - ONE HIT FOR UBER ONE by Uber Eats on YouTube

Workday

The world's most legendary rock stars remind us that using Workday for human resources doesn't actually make you a rock star. 

Workday Big Game Spot: Rock Star by Workday on YouTube
Khristopher J. Brooks

Khristopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering business, consumer and financial stories that range from economic inequality and housing issues to bankruptcies and the business of sports.

First published on February 8, 2023

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

