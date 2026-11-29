Stockton police said a 61-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of killing a man Saturday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Sycamore Avenue for a disturbance at a home, police said, and found a 65-year-old man with head injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital but died, police said.

Detectives responded to the scene and said they arrested a woman on suspicion of homicide and other related charges.