Stockton police arrest woman suspected of killing 65-year-old man
Stockton police said a 61-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of killing a man Saturday evening.
Just after 7 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Sycamore Avenue for a disturbance at a home, police said, and found a 65-year-old man with head injuries.
The man was taken to the hospital but died, police said.
Detectives responded to the scene and said they arrested a woman on suspicion of homicide and other related charges.